Redmond flying fit ahead of Birmingham pro debut

Solihull super-middleweight Mitchell Redmond is flying fit and raring to go ahead of his pro debut in Birmingham this weekend.

The MTK Global-backed prospect will make his bow in the paid ranks on a small-hall show at the Holiday Inn (Coventry Road) on a ‘TOP’ promotions bill in association with MTK Birmingham.





A strong local support is expected for the 20-year-old, who lives just 15 minutes from the venue, and Redmond is keen to impress when he steps through the ropes for his four-rounder against tough Lithuanian journeyman Remigijus Ziausys.

“Training’s been going really well, I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in,” said Redmond. “It’s a nice fight to ease me into the pro game, but I won’t underestimate anyone. I just can’t wait to get in there and show what I’ve been working on.

“It’s about a year-and-a-half or two years since my last amateur fight and the same fight feeling is coming back to me now. I’m buzzing, I’m like a kid at Christmas – I can’t sleep at night thinking about it because I’m so excited!”

With trainers Séamus Macklin and Will Stokes putting Redmond through his paces, the Solihull native is keen to get his maiden pro bout out of the way before getting back to work in the gym.

“Sé and Will are really working me hard every day. The training has picked up a lot for the debut and it’s a lot harder than I expected it would be, but I love it and I love pushing myself. I find it works well for me when I’ve got someone pushing me like the lads do,” said Redmond.





“I wouldn’t even say I’m at my peak physical fitness yet. I feel the best I ever have, but I’d say I’ve still got another few kilos to lose and I’ll be pushing it again as soon as I get the debut done. I’ll eat a bit of bad food on the Sunday! Then straight back into the diet and training on Monday.”