Real Deal Sports & Entertainment partners with Venum

Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports & Entertainment is proud to announce their partnering with VENUM, a world’s leading designer, marketer and distributor of sports apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of combat sports and fitness activities. VENUM is based in Paris, France, with offices in Paris, Los Angeles, London, and Hong Kong. The company sponsors top athletes in MMA, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, karate, boxing, Muay-Thai and fitness. Founded in 2006, VENUM is the official boxing glove brand of Real Deal Sports & Entertainment.


“We are excited to announce our new partnership with VENUM, as they have proven to be a superior-quality product and company,” said Eric Bentley, COO of Real Deal Sports & Entertainment. “We are committed to providing our fighters with the very best and, by partnering with VENUM, we continue to honor that commitment by supplying them with the necessary training apparel and equipment to enhance their performance and preparation.”

For more information, please visit www.therealdealboxing.com and www.venum.com.

