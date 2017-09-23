Boxing News 24/7


Real Deal Sports and Entertainment cancels Louisville event on September 28

Real Deal Sports and Entertainment, has canceled the Thursday, September 28 scheduled event at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Hotel Expo Center.

“Due to some overwhelming and unresolved logistical issues we have regretfully decided to cancel our event in Louisville next Thursday, September 28,” said Eric Bentley, the Chief Operating Office of Real Deal Sports and Entertainment.


“On behalf of Real Deal Sports and Entertainment we extend our sincerest apologies to the fighters who were scheduled to compete and the fans who had purchased tickets.”

“Real Deal Sports and Entertainment worked extremely hard to produce a high quality show, but unfortunately had to cancel due to factors out of their control,” said Chad Miller, Commissioner of the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission.

“We look forward to seeing Real Deal Sports and Entertainment back in the Commonwealth of Kentucky in the near future. Eric Bentley is a tireless worker who has worked extremely hard to try and provide high quality shows and fighters to boxing fans of Kentucky. The KWBC is also extremely excited to watch the career progression of Carlos Dixon.”

All tickets purchased for this event will be fully refunded at the point of purchase.


