Real Deal Boxing Announces Outstanding Card For April 21 In Brooklyn, NY

Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing has announced an outstanding card for their return to the historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday April 21, 2018.





Advance tickets for ‘Real Deal, Showcase Series III’, presented in association with World of Boxing and Uprising Promotions, priced at $150, $125, $75 and $50 are now on sale online through the Kings Theatre website, www.KingsTheatre.com.

“We’re thrilled to return to Kings Theatre so quickly after our successful opening night on March 10,” said Holyfield. “It’s a beautiful venue and we’re very excited to return and showcase our fighters in Brooklyn on April 21.”

Stated Andrey Ryabinsky of World of Boxing, “We are happy with the way that our cooperation is progressing with The Real Deal Boxing and Mr. Evander Holyfield. We had a great first event that we put together on March 10th and look forward to taking the next step with another event at King’s Theater on April 21st.”

Headlining the event, Josue ‘The Prodigy’ Vargas, (10-1-0, 6 KO’s), of Bronx via Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, makes a quick return to battle following his sensational fifth-round stoppage of Zach Ramsey on March 10 at the Kings Theatre.





The 19-year-old Vargas, now on a four-bout winning streak (his only loss was by a controversial disqualification), will face off against Yonkers, NY native Victor Vazquez, (10-3-0, 4 KO’s) in an eight round junior welterweight bout.

Vazquez will be looking to add to his three-bout winning streak as the 22-year-old impressively knocked out David Gonzales in the first round on March 2, 2018, in Philadelphia, PA. Vazquez is signed to Marshall Kauffman’s Kings Promotions.

Co-featured is the triumphant return of undefeated Bronx welterweight Peter Dobson, (9-0-0, 5 KO’s), in an eight-round clash with Brooklyn’s Martin Wright, (11-2-2, 5 KO’s).

Making his first start of 2018, Dobson returns to battle following the most impressive win of his three-plus years as a professional. On June 24, 2017, Dobson scored an eight-round decision over then undefeated Jeremy Nichols in Louisville, KY.





The battle-tested and upset minded Wright looks to return to the win column following a hotly contested eight round decision loss to undefeated David Grayton on October 17, 2015 in Fairfax, Virginia. Prior to the loss Wright was riding a three-bout winning streak in New York City area-based fights.

In a special attraction eight round bantamweight clash, undefeated Duke ‘The Baby-Faced Terminator’ Micah, (21-0-0, 18 KO’s), of Accra, Ghana, will battle veteran Frenchman Yoan Boyeaux, (41-5-0, 26 KO’s).

Making his long awaited United States debut, the 26-year-old Micah looked outstanding in a 10-round decision victory over Jose Santos Gonzalez on November 18, 2017 in Queens, NY. The victory was the first defense of his newly earned WBC International Bantamweight Title.

Fighting all over the world, Boyeaux was undefeated over a six-year span prior to his most recent fight, a loss to WBO Super Flyweight World Champion Naoya Inoue on December 30, 2017 in Yokohama, Japan. This will be the first time Boyeaux has fought in the United States.

Also on the card will be local favorites and The Real Deal Boxing prospects Justin Biggs (3-0-0, 3 KO’s) and Mathew Gonzalez (4-0-0, 3 KO’s), as well as Mexican-American phenom Oscar Moreno (5-0-0, 5 KO’s).

Special-feature bouts will include the return of 2016 Olympians from Uzbekistan, Shakhram Giyasov (1-0-0, 1 KO) and Murodjon Akhmadaliev (1-0-0, 1 KO) as well as Batyr Ahmedov (3-0-0, 2 KO’s), all signed to manager Vadim Kornilov and promoted by World of Boxing.

“We’ve also signed a number of Puerto Rican fighters from the local area and are planning a tremendous event on Saturday, June 9 to host National Puerto Rican Day,” said an elated Holyfield.

Further details on the National Puerto Rican Day event on June 9 will be also be announced in the coming weeks, but it is expected to feature the highly anticipated return of super middleweight knockout artist Edgar ‘The Chosen One’ Berlanga (7-0-0, 7 KO’s) and The Real Deal Boxing debut of newly-signed, hard-hitting undefeated featherweight Carlos ‘Pote’ Vidal, (11-0-0, 10 KO’s) plus much more.