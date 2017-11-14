Real Deal Boxing Invades New York City This Week!

Boxing Legend EVANDER HOLYFIELD’s REAL DEAL BOXING returns to New York City this week with “Real Deal Championship Boxing IV” a sensational card of world class boxing on Saturday night, November 18 at Resorts World Casino in Queens.

Headlining in an eight-round junior lightweight clash, local fan favorite BRYANT ‘Pee Wee’ CRUZ, (17-2, 8 KO’s), of Port Chester, NY battles ANGEL ‘El Gatos’ LUNA, (11-3-1, 6 KO’s), of the Dominican Republic.





Co-featured on the card, undefeated DUKE ‘The Baby-Faced Terminator’ MICAH, (20-0, 18 KO’s), of Accra, Ghana makes his highly anticipated American debut against JOSE ‘EL Torito’ SANTOS-GONZALEZ, (23-4, 13 KO’s), of Guadalajara, MX in a 10-round bantamweight clash.

“Since our last show in New York City on September 9, boxing fans have been asking me when our next local show is and I’m as excited as they are about this Saturday night,” said Holyfield. “I made my pro debut after the Olympics in 1984 at Madison Square Garden and the fans in New York City have always been great. It’s really special to promote here for me especially with such an action-packed card.”

Said ERIC BENTLEY, COO of Real Deal Boxing, “The response from our first area show on September 9 was incredible. The fans and the casino could not have been more supportive about our first event and that has carried over to the enthusiasm for this event.”

“We had a tremendous crowd last time in September and we’re expecting an even larger number this time. New York area boxing fans are very passionate and knowledgeable and we look forward to promoting quality events with that in mind.”

Holyfield and numerous fighters featured on Saturday night will be making publicity appearances all over New York City this week culminating in Friday’s Open to the Public Weigh-In at 1:00 p.m. at BAR 360 on the second floor of Resorts World Casino NYC.





“We strongly feel it’s important to work with the community during our fight weeks and we’ve got boxing clinic’s planned and additional events at area gyms and Boys and Girls Clubs. We want to drive attention to our event but we also want to ensure the community feels part of the event and just as importantly gets a chance to know our fighters,” continued Bentley.

The action-packed undercard will feature three six round clashes.

Fast rising 20-year-old super middleweight prospect EDGAR BERLANGA, (5-0, 5 KO’s), of New York City, faces off against ENRIQUE GALLEGOS, (7-5-1, 2 KO’s), of Medford, Oregon.

In the welterweight division, fast rising prospect CESAR ‘The Rainman’ FRANCIS, (2-0, 1 KO), of Brooklyn, NY, faces fellow New Yorker, MAXITO SAIVIL, (4-1-1, 2 KO’s), over six rounds.





ALICIA ‘The Empress’ NAPOLEON, (7-1, 5 KO’s), of Lindenhurst, NY will battle Hungary’s NIKOLETT PAPP, (4-1, 2 KO’s) in a scheduled six round middleweight bout.

Also featured on the card in separate bouts will heralded amateur and top junior middleweight prospect JUSTIN ‘The Brooklyn Torch’ BIGGS, (1-0, 1 KO), welterweight contender FREDRICK ‘General Okunka’ LAWSON, (25-1, 20 KO’s), of Chicago, IL, and heavyweight IEGOR PLEVAKO, (4-0, 3 KO’s), of Kharkov, Ukraine.

Advance tickets priced at $125, $75 and $50 can be purchased at www.therealdealboxing.com.

Resorts World Casino is located at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., Jamaica NY 11420. Doors on the night of the event will open at 6:00 p.m. with the first bell at 7:00 p.m.

Real Deal Sports & Entertainment is proud to partner with Medical Arts Radiology (www.medicalartsradiology.com) and Venum (www.venum.com). Nissan of Queens, NY is a proud sponsor of Real Deal Boxing.