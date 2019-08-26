Reagan Dessaix faces Aaron Lai on Sept.20

Reagan Dessaix is looking to continue to work his way up the world rankings, as he contests the OBPF light heavyweight title on September 20 against big punching Aaron Lai.





Dessaix has operated on a world level already despite only being 23, and he looks to add the OBPF title to his war chest which has included IBF, WBA and Australian titles that the Queensland native has won in his first 19 contests as a professional.

Standing in his way on September 20 in Paddington is big punching Aaron Lai who has 11 stoppages in his 12 victories, and Dessaix opened up on his opponent on the night and discussed fighting for the OBPF title.

He said, “Firstly thank you for Tony Tolj for getting me this opportunity to fight for a title which really helps a fighter rise up the world ratings. I want to fight the best in the world and travel all over the world to do that and winning an OBPF title is one of the steps an Australiasian fighter has to do in order to achieve that goal.





“Aaron Lai is a strong fighter and one that I have to be careful about. He has a ranking in the WBC and is a big puncher but I believe I am levels above him and I am planning on winning this fight and winning in style on September 20.”

Dessaix has already faced world level competition in Blake Caparello in a fight that many saw the Gold Coast native winning on away turf in Sydney. The 175-pound upstart weighed in on what he wants going forward in the professional ranks.

Dessaix said, “I want to keep progressing in the pros and I have a great team that can make that happen the right way. I believe I am going all the way to world titles but I have to keep working hard and keep improving and I believe that this will take me all the way to the top in the game.

“I want to see the world and I don’t care if I have to go to opponents backyards to fight them, that’s what being a real champion is about and that is what I am willing to do to prove I am the best.”