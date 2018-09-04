UK News: Raza Hamza

Birmingham’s 10-0-1-(KO5) featherweight Raza Hamza is among a quintet of new signings for leading boxing management company MTK Global.





The 26-year-old Hamza is relishing the opportunity to chase titles and joins newly-turned professionals Alex Bellingham, Jamal Akay, James Hawley and Jacob Lovell in committing to MTK Global.

Hamza said: “MTK Global is the best management company in the world. I saw how quickly they move their fighters and the level of fights they’re making for them.

“I’m glad to be a part of Team MTK Global and I can’t wait to see what the next few years hold for myself now I’ve joined them.

“I feel like I’m capable of challenging anyone at either domestic or world level. I’ve already sparred some of the pound-for-pound best and I held my own.





“Nobody at any level worries me, to be honest but I’d like to take things step by step and achieve my goals at my pace. I’m still improving every day and I have a lot to learn.

“Improvement comes with experience so it’ll help me being in the ring in certain situations. Over the next 12 months, I plan to keep building starting to pick up belts.

“I’ll be looking at winning titles that will earn me a world ranking. For example, I’d like to fight for the WBO European so whoever has that title at the time, that’s who I want to face.”

While Hamza looks to continue his progress to title level, London-based Bellingham, Akay and Hawley eagerly await their debuts alongside Welsh prospect Lovell.