Raymond Serrano – Enver Halili bout now for WBC Fecarbox Welterweight title

The stakes have grown for the exciting co-feature bout between Raymond Serrano and undefeated Enver Halili at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The ten-round bout will be contested for the WBC Fecarbox Welterweight title.





The card is promoted by Rising Promotions, Greg Cohen Promotions, & Winner Take All Productions.

Serrano of Philadelphia has been training at the famed Wildcard Gym, and has had a terrific camp.

“Camp has been very good, I am just dropping the last couple pounds. I have been sparring with Miguel Cotto and some of the top MMA fighters as well. I have one of the top trainer’s in the gym Ernie Zavala working my corner,” said Serrano.

Serrano has trained in Philadelphia and Puerto Rico all over the world and has noticed a difference working out at one of the most famous gyms world.

“The difference in training at Wild Card is that there are so many good fighters there and everywhere you look there is a top level fighter who si working hard.”





In Halili he knows he is in with a fighter who is coming to win and bring the best out of Serrano.

“I really don’t know too much about him. I saw some old footage of him, and I can see that he is a boxer. He is undefeated, so he is coming to win and that should make for a good fight.”

It was five years ago when Serrano was a prize prospect with an 18-0 record, and he was on the brink of major fights, before a stretch where Serrano was able to go just 5-4, yet Serrano believes that he is just a win or two away from a major fight.

“I feel like with a win, I am just a phone call away from a big fight. Even thought I am not ranked, I know I can compete with the big names of the division. This win should get me the belt and also the rankings. I just want to continue to climb the ladder. People forget that I am just 28 years-old and I am in my prime. Little by little with my manager Mark Cipparone. I just want to let everyone know that this Saturday, November 18th there will be a new WBC Fecarbox champion, and that will be me, Raymond “Tito” Serrano.”





In the main event, Thomas LaManna (24-2, 9 KOs) takes on Samuel Amoako (23-16, 17 KOs) in a ten round battle for the LBF Intercontinental title.

Raymond Serrano (23-4, 10 KOs) takes on Enver Halili (10-0, 3 KOs) in a ten round welterweight clash for the WBC Fecarbox Welterweight title.

Adam Lopez (16-1-2, 8 KOs) battles Jorge Diaz (18-5-1, 10 KOs) for the WBC Fecarbox Super bantamweight title in a eight-round bout.