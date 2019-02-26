Ray Ximenez, Jr. vs. Alberto Lopez this Thursday on UFC Fight Pass

Texas prospect Ray “Valentino” Ximenez, Jr. will make his Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions debut this Thursday night, headlining a card live-streamed on UFC FIGHT PASS®, from the Event Center at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish, Washington.





The 26-year-old Ximenez, fighting out of Dallas, takes on dangerous Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (16-1, 8 KOs), in the 10-round main event for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) International Featherweight Championship.

Ximenez vs. Lopez will headline a card to be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The show is the third under a new agreement between RJJ Boxing, and FIGHT PASS, to live stream up to 72 professional boxing events over the next three years.

Ximenez (18-1, 4 KOs), who has won his last five fights in a row, was a decorated amateur boxer with a sterling 120-9 career record.





A former Texas State featherweight champion, Ximenez won a 10-round unanimous decision in his most recent fight, last June against 111-fight veteran German Meraz.

“It feels great fighting for RJJ Boxing and for a title,” Ximenez said. “I feel like I’m finally getting what I deserve in my career. Winning this fight will set me up for bigger and better things to where my family won’t have to worry about anything. It will mean all the time and hard work I put in and out of the gym will be paying off.”

Riding a four-fight win streak, including a 10-round unanimous decision last October over 10-1 Christian Bielma, Lopez will fight outside of his native Mexico for the first time during his 3-1/2-year pro career.

“I know he (Lopez) he leaves himself open a lot,” Ximenez added. “I will be able to control the fight the way I want it to go.”

Also scheduled to fight on the card, all in four-round matches, are OR light heavyweight John Peak (3-0, 1 KO) vs. Tacoma, WA’s Juan Jackson (1-0), Kent, WA junior welterweight Shae Green (3-0-1, 1 KO) vs. Medford, OR’s Gerardo Esquivel (0-1), Fairbanks, AK light heavyweight Taylor Shirley (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Vancouver, WA”s Luis Iniguez (1-1-1), Roman Avetisyan (7-0. 5 KOs) vs. Antonio Neal (4-0, 3 KOs), of Granger, CA, in a battle of unbeaten prospects, and Bonney Lake, and Pasco, WA light heavyweight Roman Avetisyan (0-1) vs. Moldova-native Alex Cazac (0-2), fighting out of Portland, OR,

Tickets are reasonably priced at $45.00, $35.00, $25.00 and $15.00 and available to purchase on site at the Legends Gift Shop.

Doors open at 5 p.m. PT, first fight at 6 p.m. PT, and FIGHT PASS starts at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).