Ray Whitfield added to Clary-Rodriguez card on Oct.19

Former World Title Challenger RAY “Stingray” WHITFIELD, (28-1, 15 KO’s), is thrilled to be fighting in Atlanta on Thursday, October 19 as the city honors Boxing Legend EVANDER HOLYFIELD on an action packed card at The Georgia Freight Depot.

Presented by The Real Deal Boxing, the promotional entity of Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports and Entertainment, the October 19 event will be a ‘Special Edition’ Hall of Fame Tribute and Birthday Celebration to Holyfield.





Inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame this past June, boxing legend Holyfield will turn 55 years old on fight night amid a full week of celebratory events planned around the promotional debut in his hometown.

Tickets priced at $150, $100 and $60 can be purchased in advance at www.TheRealDealBoxing.com. VIP Tables for $2500 and $1500 are also available for purchase. The historic Georgia Freight Depot is located at 66 Martin Luther King Dr. in Atlanta, GA 30303. Doors will open on the night of the event at 6:00 p.m. with the first bell at 7:00 p.m.

“Evander has always been a mentor to me, very helpful since I was an amateur and always very encouraging,” said Augusta, GA native Whitfield. “Even when he was a big star, fighting all over the world as the heavyweight champion he always came to my fights when he was in town and offered advice to me, both inside and outside the ring.”

“Fighting at home is very exciting for me, it’s been almost two years since I fought in the area and it’s great to have friends and family able to see me fight in person,” said Whitfield who will be competing in an eight round featherweight bout against an opponent to be announced.

Owner of the famed Augusta Boxing Club since 2010, Whitfield is currently training under the tutelage of perennial contender ROCKY JUAREZ in Houston, Texas.





“We have a thriving youth boxing program at the Augusta Boxing Club that I’m very proud of but training in Houston with Rocky for this fight was the best plan.”

Said Holyfield about supporting Whitfield, “I’ve known Ray for many years, he was always a very dedicated amateur and that led to his success as a professional. I’m thrilled that he can join us on the October 19 event, my first promotional endeavor in Atlanta.”

Headlining the October 19 special event, top featherweight contenders will battle over 10-rounds as Providence, Rhode Island’s TOKA KAHN “T-Nice” CLARY, (22-1-0, 15 KO’s) faces BRAULIO “El Chavo” RODRIGUEZ (19-2-0, 17 KO’s), of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for the vacant WBC Continental Americas Featherweight Title.

Featured in the 10-round co-main event, DUKE “The Baby Faced Terminator” MICAH, (20-0, 18 KO’s), of the boxing rich region of Accra, Ghana, will make his highly-anticipated United States debut defending his WBC International Bantamweight Title against MARIO “EL Triturador” DIAZ, (16-1-0, 6 KO’s) of Aguascalientes, Mexico.

In a fantastic eight round clash of top super featherweight prospects, Washington D.C.’s JOSHUA DAVIS, (11-1-0, 5 KO’s), will battle RAY “Lightning Jr.” LAMPKIN, (10-0-0, 4 KO’s) of Portland, Oregon.

Undefeated cruiserweight prospects will also see action as The Real Deal Boxing’s newly-signed JOSHUA TEMPLE, (4-0-0, 4 KO’s), of St. Louis, Missouri, faces Worcester, Massachusetts’ BRYAN DANIELS, (5-0-0, 3 KO’s) in a scheduled six rounder.





Fighting out of Atlanta, GA, undefeated and fast rising 20-year-old junior lightweight prospect ELIJAH PIERCE, (7-0, 6 KO’s), will also battle in a six rounder against an opponent to be announced.

Further information including the addition of numerous top prospects competing on this outstanding evening of world class professional boxing will be announced shortly.

Real Deal Sports & Entertainment is proud to partner with Medical Arts Radiology (www.medicalartsradiology.com) and Venum (www.venum.com).

Attached Photo/Team Whitfield