Ray Robinson and Diego Pacheco Set For Garden Party TONIGHT in New York

Tonight, at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, two members of the Split-T Management boxing stable will be in action on the much anticipated Anthony Joshua – Andy Ruiz Jr. card.





In a 10-round welterweight bout, Ray Robinson takes on highly regarded and undefeated Josh Kelly for the WBA International title. In a four-round middleweight contest, 18 year-old prospect Diego Pacheco takes on Jared Chauvin.

Robinson of Philadelphia is looking to carry on the momentum of his last bout when he got a draw with number-one ranked Egidijus Kavaliauskas on March 30th in Robinson’s hometown of Philadelphia.

Ringsiders believed that Robinson deserved the nod in that contest. At Wednesday’s press conference Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn agreed, as he stated that he thought Robinson clearly won the fight.

Robinson, 33,is ranked number-13 by the WBC, knows that a win over Kelly will put him at the head of the class to gain a world title shot as he already has wins over Roberto Acevedo (2-0-1), Darnell Jiles Jr. (8-0-1), Terrance Cauthen (36-7), Alberto Morales (11-1), Ray Narh (26-2), Aslanbek Kozoev (25-0-1) & Sherzodbek Alimjanov (22-2).

Kelly of England is 9-0 with six knockouts, and is ranked number-nine by the WBA has achieved that ranking on the strength of wins over Jay Byrne (4-1), Jony Vina (6-1), Tom Whitfield (4-1), Jose Luis Zuniga (13-2-1), Kris George (14-1), Walter Fabian Castillo (13-2) and his last bout when he won a 10-round unanimous decision over Przemyslaw Runowski (17-0) on April 20th in London.

Robinson weighed 146 lbs. at Friday’s weigh-in. Kelly checked in at 146.4 lbs.

Pacheco of Las Angles is 3-0 with two knockouts scored, an explosive win in his American and hometown debut, when he blasted out Guillermo Maldonado on April 26th in Inglewood, California.

.

Pacheco of Los Angeles was the number-one middleweight in both the United States and Mexico.

Pacheco, who is promoted by Matchroom Boxing, was a 2017 National Junior Golden Gloves champion, and the 2018 United States Junior Olympic National champion.

This will be Chauvin’s 3rd undefeated opponent in his last four fights, and he holds a win over Sinan Fradi (5-0) on July 13th, 2018.

Pacheco topped the scales at 164.2 lbs. Chauvin was 163 lbs.

The fights can be seen Live on DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office beginning at 5:30 PM ET.