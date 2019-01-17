Rau’shee Warren vs. Nordine Oubaali – WBC statistics

Vacant WBC Bantamweight World Championship

January 19, 2019 / Las Vegas, Nevada / MGM Grand

This will be the 2,036th fight sanctioned by the WBC in its 55-year history.





TGB PROMOTIONS PRESENTS:

NORDINE “Nino One” OUBAALI

Ranked WBC No. 1 at Bantamweight

Age: 32 / Date of birth: August 4, 1986

Residence: Paris, Île-de-France, France / Birthplace: Lens, Pas-de-Calais, France

Record: 14-0, 11 KOs / Total rounds: 64 / WBC affiliated titles held: Silver bantamweight

Height: 5’4″ – 163cm / Reach: 64″ – 163cm / Stance: Left-handed

Manager: MTK Global/Dr. Mirko Wolf / Trainer: Ali “Hurricane” Oubaali

RAU’SHEE “Baby Pit” WARREN

Ranked WBC No. 3 at Bantamweight

Age: 31 / Date of birth: February 13, 1987

Residence, birthplace: Cincinnati, Ohio

Record: 16-2, 4 KOs / Total rounds: 128 / World championship fights: 1-2, 0 KOs

Height: 5’4.5″ – 164cm / Reach: 64.5″ – 164cm / Stance: Left-handed

Manager: Al Haymon / Trainer: Barry Hunter

WBC BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Eder Jofre (Brazil) 1963 – 1965

2. Masahiko Harada (Jap) 1965 – 1968

3. Lionel Rose (Aust) 1968 – 1969

4. Ruben Olivares (Mex) 1969 – 1970

5. Chucho Castillo (Mex) 1970 – 1971

6. Ruben Olivares (Mex) * 1971 – 1972

7. Rafael Herrera (Mex) 1972

8. Enrique Pinder (Pan) 1972

9. Rafael Herrera (Mex) * 1973 – 1974

10. Rodolfo Martinez (Mex) 1974 – 1976

11. Carlos Zarate (Mex) 1976 – 1979

12. Lupe Pintor (Mex) 1979 – 1982

13. Albert Davila (US) 1983 – 1984

14. Daniel Zaragoza (Mex) 1985

15. Miguel Lora (Col) 1985 – 1988

16. Raul Perez (Mex) 1988 – 1991

17. Greg Richardson (US) 1991

18. Joichiro Tatsuyoshi (Jap) 1991 – 1993

19. Victor Rabanales (Mex) (Interim) 1992 – 1993

20. Jungil Byun (Kor) 1993

21. Joichiro Tatsuyoshi (Jap) (Interim)* 1993 – 1994

22. Yasuei Yakushiji (Jap) 1993 – 1995

23. Wayne McCullough (Ire) 1995 – 1996

24. Sirimongkol Singmanassuk (Thai) 1996 – 1997

25. Joichiro Tatsuyoshi (Jap) * 1997 – 1998

26. Veeraphol Nakhonluang (Thai) 1998 – 2005

27. Hozumi Hasegawa (Japan) 2005 – 2010

28. Fernando Montiel (Mexico) 2010 – 2011

29. Nonito Donaire (Phil) 2011

30. Shinsuke Yamanaka (Japan) 2011 – 2017

31. Luis Nery (Mexico) 2017 – 2018

32. Takuma Inoue (Japan) Interim 2018

*Regained

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE BANTAMWEIGHT DIVISION IN THE HISTORY OF THE WBC:

28 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only three have regained the title: Ruben Olivares (Mexico), Rafael Herrera (Mexico), Joichiro Tatsuyoshi (Japan) two times.

140 bantamweight world title bouts have been held in WBC history.

WBC TOP 10 BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPIONS

1. Carlos Zarate (Mexico)

2. Eder Jofre (Brazil)

3. Ruben Olivares (Mexico)

4. Rafael Herrera (Mexico)

5. Veeraphol Nakhonluang (Thai)

6. Joichiro Tatsuyoshi (Japan)

7. Jungil Byun (Korea)

8. Yasuei Yakushiji (Japan)

9. Hozumi Hasegawa (Japan)

10. Shinsuke Yamanaka (Japan)

MEMORABLE WBC BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS

Aug. 15, 2017 Luis Nery KO4 Shinsuke Yamanaka – Kyoto

Sep. 22, 2015 Shinsuke Yamanaka W12 Anselmo Moreno – Tokyo

Nov. 6, 2011 Shinsuke Yamanaka TKO11 Christian Esquivel – Tokyo

Feb. 19, 2011 Nonito Donaire TKO2 Fernando Montiel – Las Vegas

Apr. 30, 2010 Fernando Montiel TKO4 Hozumi Hasegawa – Tokyo

Apr. 16, 2005 Hozumi Hasegawa W12 Veeraphol Sahaprom – Tokyo

June 25, 2000 Veeraphol Sahaprom W12 Toshiaki Nishioka – Takasago

Aug. 10, 1996 Sirimongkol Singwancha TKO5 Jose Luis Bueno – Phitsanulok

Jul. 30, 1995 Wayne McCullough W12 Yasuei Yakushiji – Nagoya

Sep. 17, 1992 Victor Rabanales TKO9 Joichiro Tatsuyoshi – Osaka

Sep. 19, 1991 Joichiro Tatsuyoshi TKO10 Greg Richardson – Moriguchi

Oct. 29, 1988 Raul Perez W12 Miguel Lora – Las Vegas

Aug. 9, 1985 Miguel Lora W12 Daniel Zaragoza – Miami

June 3, 1979 Lupe Pintor W15 Carlos Zarate – Las Vegas

May 8, 1976 Carlos Zarate KO9 Rodolfo Martinez – Inglewood

Dec. 7, 1974 Rodolfo Martinez TKO4 Rafael Herrera – Merida

Mar. 19, 1972 Rafael Herrera KO5 Ruben Olivares – Mexico City

Aug. 22, 1969 Ruben Olivares KO4 Lionel Rose – Inglewood

Mar. 8, 1969 Lionel Rose W15 Alan Rudkin – Melbourne

May 18, 1965 Fighting Harada W15 Eder Jofre – Nagoya

Apr. 4, 1963 Eder Jofre KO3 Katsutoshi Aoki – Kokugican

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.