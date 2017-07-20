Rau’shee Warren – McJoe Arroyo added to Broner-Garcia card on 7/29

Former world champion Rau’shee Warren will return to the ring in a junior bantamweight world title eliminator against former 115-pound champion McJoe Arroyo as part of undercard action on Saturday, July 29 from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.

The July 29 event is headlined by a super lightweight showdown between four-division world champion Adrien Broner and unbeaten three-division world champion Mikey Garcia, in a 12-round bout presented by Premier Boxing Champions. The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast will also feature unbeaten Jermall Charlo facing Argentina’s Jorge Sebastian Heiland plus highlights of the heavyweight matchup between former title challenger Gerald Washington and unbeaten Jarrell Miller.

Warren (14-2, 4 KOs) and Arroyo (17-1, 8 KOs) will meet in a 12-round battle to determine who will be the IBF’s mandatory challenger for the junior bantamweight belt currently held by Jerwin Ancajas.





“I’m hungry to get back in the ring and get myself back into world title contention with a win on July 29,” said Warren. “I know that I’m going to be a world champion again and that all starts with this fight. I’ve been working hard in the gym and getting comfortable at the smaller weight. I’m going to be ready to perform when fight night comes.”

“I’ve been training a long time for this matchup as we awaited the official fight date,” said Arroyo. “This is a good opportunity for me and I am going to be at my best to win this fight and get a world title opportunity. I know Warren is a good boxer, so I will be in great shape.”

“The fight taking place on July 29th between Adrien Broner and Mikey Garcia is already worth tuning in for,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “Fight fans can expect pure entertainment all night, and the excitement leading up to the main event continues with the addition of the always exciting contender Rau’shee Warren vs. McJoe Arroyo who will meet in a title eliminator. Both fighters have a lot to prove and are extremely hungry, so it will be exciting to see who comes out on top come July 29th in front of thousands of fans at Barclays Center.”





“Both Rau’shee Warren and McJoe Arroyo are Olympians and former world champions. They are also all-action fighters,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “This is a can’t-miss fight that makes a great boxing card even better. Working with PBC and Mayweather Promotions, we have put together one of the best off-TV undercards in memory. SHOWTIME has a great card, but people should be flocking to Ticketmaster to join us at Barclays Center for a night of incredible action.”

A three-time Olympian, Warren competed for the U.S. in the 2004, 2008 and 2012 games before turning pro. The 30-year-old picked up victories over veterans Jose Luis Araiza, Javier Gallo, German Meraz and Jhon Alberto Molina leading up to his first world title shot in 2015. After dropping a controversial split-decision in their first fight, Warren defeated Juan Carlos Payano by majority decision in the rematch in June 2016 and became the first member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic team to win a world title. After dropping a split-decision to Zhanat Zhakiyanov in February, Warren will look to put himself right back in title contention against Arroyo.

A 2008 Olympian for his native Puerto Rico, Arroyo won bronze medals at the 2007 World Amateur Championships and the 2006 Central American Games. The 31-year-old was unbeaten in his first 17 professional bouts including a technical decision victory over Arthur Villanueva in 2015 that earned him a vacant super flyweight world title. After losing a decision to Ancajas last September, Arroyo seeks another world title fight and a rematch with Ancajas if he is able to defeat Warren on July 29.