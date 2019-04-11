Ratner Head To Canastota For 30th Anniversary

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today Hall of Fame commissioner Marc Ratner will be in Canastota for the Hall of Fame’s 30th Anniversary celebration during the 2019 Hall of Fame Weekend, June 6-9th.





“I am thrilled to be able to attend the 30th Anniversary of the International Boxing Hall of Fame. I am looking forward to joining the inductees in their celebration and seeing so many of my friends from the world of boxing,” said Ratner. “There is no greater honor in the sport than to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame!”

Ratner began working in boxing as an inspector for the Nevada State Athletic Commission in 1985. In 1987, he was named chief inspector and following the death of Executive Director Chuck Minker, Ratner was named his successor in 1992. He served as director until 2006 when he resigned his post with the commission. During his notable tenure he earned a reputation for his integrity, knowledge, competence and accessibility. Under Ratner’s leadership the NSAC was held in the highest regard by the boxing community. Since leaving the commission Ratner has worked as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). In 2016, Ratner was elected into the Hall of Fame.

“During his time at the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Marc Ratner was one of the most qualified and respected commissioners in the sport,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “The Hall is looking forward to welcoming him back to Canastota to help us celebrate the 30th Anniversary.”

Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2019 includes two division world champions Donald “Lone Star Cobra” Curry, Julian “The Hawk” Jackson and James “Buddy” McGirt; welterweight champion Tony DeMarco; matchmaker / promoter Don Elbaum, referee / judge Guy Jutras, publicist Lee Samuels, broadcaster Teddy Atlas and journalist Mario Rivera Martino.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad, including five-time world champion Vinny Paz, junior welterweight star “Irish” Micky Ward, 1970s heavyweight star Earnie Shavers, two-division champion Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton, bantamweight champion Paulie Ayala, welterweight champion John H. Stracey, gold medalist and welterweight champion Mark Breland, two-division champion Antonio “Magic Man” Tarver, heavyweight champion Leon Spinks, referee Kenny Bayless and Hall of Famers Larry Hazzard, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Carbajal, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales and Michael Spinks, are scheduled to participate in the 30th Anniversary celebration.

.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 30th Annual Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram .

TURNING STONE RESORT CASINO

OFFICIAL RESORT CASINO OF THE

INTERNATIONAL BOXING HALL OF FAME WEEKEND

In 2017, Turning Stone Resort Casino and the International Boxing Hall of Fame announced a five-year multifaceted partnership to spotlight the entire region, garnering national attention and boosting tourism in Central New York. The program includes a series of nationally-televised boxing events at Turning Stone, culminating every year in June with an elaborate and bigger-than-ever International Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend with several exciting events in Madison County and Oneida County throughout the four-day celebration.