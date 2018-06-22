Rashidi Ellis To Face Alberto ‘Metralleta’ Mosquera – June 29

Rising hot welterweight contender Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis (19-0, 13 KOs) of Boston, Mass. will return to the ring in a 10-round welterweight fight against rugged Panamanian warrior Alberto “Metralleta” Mosquera (25-3-2, 16 KOs) in the main event of the June 29 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at the Oasis Arena in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. ESPN and ESPN Deportes will air the fights beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. ESPN3 will live stream undercards beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.





Ellis is an elusive boxer with quick hands who captured his first regional title by defeating

Eddie “E-Boy” Gomez in via stunning first-round knockout in Dec. 2016. Ellis has also defeated tough fighters such as JohnKarl Sosa. The 25-year-old will return after his fourth-round technical stoppage victory against Fidel Monterrosa Muñoz, who is a common opponent of Mosquera.

“I’m excited to fight for the first time in Mexico on a card of international proportions and televised on ESPN,” said Rashidi Ellis.”My opponent this time, Alberto Mosquera, has a lot of experience because he has fought a lot of good fighters. All of this is double motivation for me because a victory against him will be very important.”

Mosquera is a 31-year-old fighter with stiff opposition on his resume as well, including fights against Erick Bone and Sammy “The Who Can Mexican” Vazquez. The southpaw contender has also defeated Fidel Monterrosa Muñoz by knockout and is ready to use all of his experience to derail Ellis’s chance at a world title.

In the co-main event, Francisco Horta (16-3-1, 10 KOs) of Cancun, Mexico will face David Reyes (17-4-1, 6 KOs) of Ciudad Obregon, Mexico in an eight-round super bantamweight fight. Eduardo Nunez(10-0, 10 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico will battle Hiram Gallardo (6-2-1, 1 KO) of Chetumal, Mexico across six-rounds of 126-pound action in the televised opener.





Carlos Licona (12-0, 2 KOs) of Westminster, Calif. will face Jose Ramirez (9-3, 4 KOs) of Tlalchapa, Mexico in an eight-round clash in the 105-pound division. Eric Gamboa (14-1, 9 KOs) of Cancun, Mexico and Jose Lopez (9-3-2, 6 KOs) will meet in an eight-round bantamweight fight.

Luis Salamanca (12-1-1, 5 KOs) will square off against Jose Aguilar (8-3-1, 1 KO) in a six-round super lightweight fight between two Cancun, Mexico natives. Simon Madsen (3-0, 2 KOs) of Horsens, Denmark will battle Pascual Mendoza (0-1) of Cancun, Mexico in a four-round 160-pound clash. Calex Castro will make his professional debut in the first fight of the evening, which is scheduled for four-rounds in the competitive super featherweight division against Daniel Hoil (0-1) of Playa de Carmen, Mexico.

Ellis vs. Mosquera is a 10-round welterweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Cancun Boxing. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The fights will take place Friday, June 29, 2018 at Oasis Arena in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. ESPN and ESPN Deportes will air the fights beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. ESPN3 will live stream undercards beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.