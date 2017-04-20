Rasheed Wallace, Raging Babe, and For Alma Home Team Up to Shine the Spotlight on “Boxing Moms”

During nearly every televised fight, and in every montage during pre-fight documentaries on cable networks, there is a consistent figure cheering ringside, wiping tears at her son’s victory or defeat, or clawing her way to the ring while her baby lays sprawled on the canvas. Behind so many of today’s successful and not-so-successful fighters is a mother. Whether or not she wasn’t always present, or was a doting mother, or a major motivator who spent days, weeks and months in the gym, these women played a significant role in the development of these fighters as both warriors within the ring, and men outside the ring.





It has long been a dream of “Raging Babe” Michelle Rosado to tell these women’s stories – To bring them together to share their struggles and triumphs, and add a new dimension to the long-told stories of these young men, who have selected the hurt game as their chosen professions.

With the help of former Tarheel and NBA Veteran Rasheed Wallace, Rosado will finally see her passion project come to fruition. The two crossed paths when they were introduced by a mutual friend from Philadelphia. Wallace was an avid boxing fan, and had a desire to be involved in North Carolina’s active boxing scene. Rosado had just begun work with North Carolina-based Top Catz Boxing. Through several meetings, their passions intermingled, and Rosado’s passion project became Wallace’s.

The duo plans a special dinner for North Carolina’s Boxing Moms this Sunday at For Alma Home in Durham. Many of the women attending have sons that will be fighting days later at Top Catz Boxing’s Thursday Night Fights at the Armory. Plans for the dinner include pampering and gifts courtesy of For Alma Home, along with networking and bonding.

“This has been a dream for me for years – having the opportunity to recognize these strong women, these Raging Babes, and share their stories, and their struggles,” said Rosado. “I’m so grateful to Rasheed Wallace, who immediately saw the value and the vision in bringing these women’s stories to light. I’m looking forward to Sunday’s event, and what the future brings.”

Wallace, whose own mother was instrumental in his personal development, was eager to be a part of the project. “I have long been a boxing fan, and am excited to have an opportunity to recognize these mothers. I hadn’t actually thought about what mothers go through, seeing their sons in the ring, fighting, winning, or being knocked out. It will be an honor to share their views, and their stories.”

Both Rosado and Wallace are eager to see where Boxing Moms takes them, but the journey begins this Sunday in North Carolina, where mothers of boxers fighting on next week’s Thursday Night Fights at the Armory card gather to forge new friendships, and share their triumphs and challenges.