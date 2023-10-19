Rashan Adams Battles Jabril Noble in Battle of Undefeated Prospects on Saturday, October 21st at Harrahs Philadelphia in Chester, PA

Smalls Restaurant and Events, located at 1649 West Hunting Park Ave., is where RDR Promotions is setting the stage with the official weigh-in. Fast forward 24 hours, and the real action happens at Harrahs Philadelphia. By the way, if you’re fashionably late, don’t bother – the scales tip at precisely 3:30 PM.

On the 21st of October: What to Expect

Hungry for some action? Rashan Adams (5-0, 4 KOs) is ready to throw down with Jabril Noble (4-0, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia. This six-round junior lightweight fight is the cream of the crop, happening on that important Saturday evening at Harrahs Philadelphia in Chester, PA. And for those keeping score, this is all brought to you by the good folks at RDR Promotions.

Speaking of talent, Isaiah Johnson, the shining junior welterweight prospect, is poised to engage with Paulo Cesar Galdino in what promises to be an eight-round spectacle. Johnson, a Philly native boasting an 8-0 score with six KOs, has been setting the boxing world on fire. Fresh off his victory over Marquis Hawthorne this past May, he’s raring to go.

On the flip side, we have Galdino from Sao Paulo, Brazil. Holding a respectable 12-7-2 record and eight KOs, he’s no stranger to tough fights. His resume boasts victories against the likes of Emerson Braz and Daniel Gonzalez, among others. Recently, he’s shown he can hold his own with great fighters, drawing twice consecutively against undefeated opponents.

Tahmir Smalls (10-0, 7 KOs) from Philadelphia is set to square up with Eduardo Rafael Reyes (11-19, 6 KOs) from Mexico in what promises to be a super welterweight showdown.

Local rivalry alert! Tariq Green (4-2-1, 2 KOs) will fight Dewayne Williams (4-7-1, 4 KOs), both from Philadelphia, in a middleweight division fight.

Short but Intense Rounds Ahead

David Calabro (2-0, 2 KOs) of Aston, PA is all set to lock horns with Jeffrey Williams (0-1) of Philadelphia in an exciting bantamweight contest.

Wilmington’s Jalique Holden (4-0, 3 KOs) is ready to rumble with Daniel McCall (0-1) of Stone Mountain, GA in a super featherweight face-off.

Frankie Lynn (2-0, 2 KOs) of Chester, PA has his sights set on Anthony Young (0-6) of Philadelphia.

Francisco Rodriguez (2-0, 2 KOs) from Pleasantville, NJ is eager to throw down with Braulio Avila (3-16, 1 KO) from Mexico in a lightweight division fight.

The list continues with Monyae Gregory (1-0, 1 KO) of Owings Mills, MD, who’ll take on Maurice Clemons (1-4) of Riverdale, GA. Middleweight action, anyone?

Philadelphia’s Erron Peterson (4-0-1, 3 KOs) is also on the card, though his opponent is yet to be announced. It’s going to be a surprise middleweight bout!

Last but not least, Eliezer Olmeda (3-4) of Gloucester, NJ will be facing off against Raekwon Butler (5-6, 3 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY in a welterweight division tangle.

Oh, by the way, if you want to be there live and are wondering about the prices, tickets range from $65 to $130. Got your interest? Shoot an email to rdrboxing@yahoo.com and secure your seat.