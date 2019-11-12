Raquel Miller vs. Alma Ibarra on November 23

World Ranked Raquel “Pretty Beast” Miller (9-0, 4 KOs), of San Francisco, CA, battles undefeated contender Alma Ibarra (7-0, 4 KOs), of Monterrey, Mexico, in a scheduled 10-round bout for the vacant interim WBA Super Welterweight World Title on Saturday, November 23, at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.





Promoted by DiBella Entertainment, Miller is world ranked #2 in the middleweight division and will be competing in the 154lb. weight class for the first time in her four years as a professional. Fighting for the third time in 2019, Miller returns to battle following a resounding seventh-round stoppage against former world title challenger Erin Toughill on May 18, in Los Angeles, CA. Prior to that, she swept all scorecards in taking a six-round unanimous decision versus Ashleigh Curry on February 28, in Dallas, TX.

Miller turned professional in May 2016, following an acclaimed amateur career. She was a 2012 National champion, a silver medalist at the 2012 Women’s World Championships, and a 2012 Olympic Team Alternate. She also won the Colorado Springs Golden Gloves tournament in 2013 and won gold at the National Police Athletic League tournament in 2014.

Ranked #2 in the super welterweight division, the 31-year-old Ibarra is coming off of her career-best victory, a fifth-round stoppage of Paty Ramirez on March 20, 2019, in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The world title fight will be her first professional bout outside of Mexico.





The event in Quebec City, promoted by Yvon Michel/GYM Promotions in association with DiBella Entertainment, is headlined by IBF Women’s Super Welterweight World Champion Marie Eve Dicaire (16-0) defending her title for the third time against Ogleidis Suarez (29-3-1, 13 KOs), of Caracas, Venezuela. The winner of Miller-Ibarra will become a highly attractive adversary to face Dicaire in a future title clash.

Women’s WBA Super Welterweight World Champion Hanna Gabriels had planned to compete on this card, but she suffered a torn biceps in training which required surgery. Following the surgery, which took place on November 2, Gabriels expects to resume training in a few months.