Randy Caballero withdraws from Oscar Negrete fight

Undefeated NABF Super Bantamweight Champion Randy “El Matador” Caballero (24-0, 14 KOs) has sustained an injury to his right ankle in training camp and regretfully has been forced to withdraw from his upcoming 10-round, headlining bout and first title defense against Oscar ” El Jaguar” Negrete (16-0, 6 KOs) for the June 30 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN.

“I want to apologize to my opponent, Oscar Negrete, and to all my fans who really wanted to watch this fight,” said Randy Caballero. “With all that has happened in my career, I didn’t want to risk an ankle injury hurting my entire career. I am sure that once my ankle heals and with the support of all my fans, I will be back at 100 percent.”

The card will still take place on June 30 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and Golden Boy Promotions will now feature Negrete versus experienced contender Jesus “Estrella” Ruiz (35-8-5, 24 KOs) for a 10-round bantamweight main event for the vacant NABF Bantamweight title. Ruiz was last seen in the ring going toe to toe against Caballero for the vacant NABF super bantamweight title, in a rugged battle that went the distance.





“I am a little sad that the fight against Caballero fell through because that was the fight that I really wanted, but I am excited that I still get to fight on June 30th for the NABF title in my weight division,” said Oscar Negrete. “Ruiz is a fierce warrior in the ring – I’ve seen him in the ring against notable opponents like Leo Santa Cruz, Diego De La Hoya, and most recently Caballero. He is an opponent that gives all he has, and we will both be ready to put on a great and exciting show.”

Additionally, former IBF and WBO Featherweight Champion, Mexican actor and circus performer Jorge “El Maromero” Paez (79-14-5, 51 KOs) will be the VIP guest for this June 30th Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN card. Paez will be on hand to meet fans; sign autographs and take pictures inside the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center before the ESPN broadcast begins. The meet-and-greet is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket to the event.

Negrete vs. Ruiz, a 10-round fight for the vacant NABF Bantamweight title, is presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD and Hennessey, Never Stop, Never Settle. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. PT and the first fight begins at 4:15 p.m. PT. The ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes broadcast begins live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino starting at 10:00 p.m. ET/7: 00 p.m. PT. ESPN3 live stream of the fight will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.

Tickets are on sale for $25 and will be available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.FantasySprings.com