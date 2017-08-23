Ramabeletsa aims for Commonwealth title glory

35 year old “Troublemaker” Michael Ramabeletsa Kennedy aims for Commonwealth title glory when he takes on Bristol’s Ashley Lane on 23rd September for the vacant Super-Bantamweight crown.

Former English Title Challenger Michael Ramabeletsa will have his second title fight in succession. He fought Josh Kennedy in March 2017 for the English title strap losing a highly contentious split decision after flooring Kennedy in the 7th round.





Michael’s manager Steve Goodwin revealed that agreement was made for Kennedy to take on Lane. “The show will take place in Swindon on 23rd September promoted by Tony Neilson. We would like to thank Tony and Ashley Lane’s manager Chris Sanigar for working together with us to secure this opportunity”.

Michael said “I thank god for this opportunity. When I went to see Steve in 2016 I had never fought for a title. He has now got me my second title fight in succession and this is an opportunity I will grab with both hands. I will be Commonwealth Champion. What a story Journeyman turned Champion. Steve has delivered everything he said and more.

Tickets are available from Michael. Please contact him through facebook.