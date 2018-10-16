Jensen Ramirez vs. Thomas Valdez on Nov.17

On the heels of her sold out July 17th event at the award-winning Casino Del Sol Resort & Casino, Michelle Rosado’s Raging Babe returns to the same venue on Saturday, November 17th, when super featherweights Jensen Ramirez of Tucson, and Thomas Valdez of Nogales collide in the main event, outdoors at the AVA Amphitheater. Tucson’s Alfonso Olvera returns ahead of his anticipated rematch of his sensational bout with Wilberth Lopez on July’s card, and Tucson’s Christopher Gonzalez faces Nogales’ Judas Estrada in a four-round welterweight contest.





Main event fighters Jensen Ramirez (6-2-3, 1KO) and Thomas Valdez (16-4-2, 6KO), have both called Tucson home, but the similarities between the two end there.

Ramirez, 26, is an award-winning tattoo artist when he is not fighting. He defeated Sierra Vista’s Jesus Arevalo at Raging Babe’s July event, after a two-year layoff, earning a 6-round majority decision over the often-avoided Arevalo. If his bout with Arevalo was about redemption, his upcoming bout with Valdez is about showing Tucson, and all of Arizona, that he belongs in the mix with the top super featherweights in the state.

Valdez, 29, last fought December 1, 2017, when he scored a wide unanimous decision in an 8-round bout versus a far more experienced Daniel Valenzuela of Mexico. A hand injury has kept him on the shelf. Coming from a fighting family, Valdez is trained and managed by his uncle, Oscar Valdez, Sr., who also happens to be the father of WBO Featherweight Champion Oscar Valdez, Jr. Thomas Valdez will be fighting in Arizona for the first time since a 2013 six-round decision loss to undefeated prospect Victor Castro, of Phoenix, Arizona.

Both Valdez and Ramirez will walk into the ring on November 17th with something to prove – to Tucson boxing fans, and to themselves.





Tucson favorite Alfonso Olvera (10-5-1, 4KO) will make his return on November 17. Olvera has his sights set on an eventual rematch with Wilberth Lopez (23-9,15KO), but cannot afford to stumble along the way. The two thrilled the Guerro De Gallo crowd in the card’s main event in July, ending in a split decision that favored Lopez. The decision pleased some and disappointed others in the sold out crowd, and since the bout, both camps and fans who were in attendance that night have called for a rematch. For his part, Olvera has no intentions of looking past his November 17th opponent.

The Gonzalez-Estrada contest features two local prospects who had the fans on their feet during their separate July bouts at Guerra De Gallos. Estrada (1-1, 1 KO) lost that night to Jose Barrera, of Phoenix, but the split decision had the crowd in an uproar. Gonzalez also was in a tight one that night, earning a majority decision over Sergio Lopez.

“When fighters fight – when local fighters fight, and aren’t afraid to step into the ring with a friend, former sparring partner or a tough guy, you’re going to get great fights,” said Raging Babe President and Promoter Michelle Rosado. “That’s what I’m about and that’s what my events are about. Boxing is at its best when the fights are 50-50 fights, and when fans get their money’s worth, and they definitely did that on July card. This event is no different. Hats off to these guys for all being willing to step up and fight in their hometowns. Tucson, if you’re thirsty for good, live boxing, get ready for a tall drink of water on November 17th.”

Heavyweight Edgar Medina makes his professional debut, Manny Guajardo, Nick Rhoads, and Mike Martinez return, and Arturo Resendiz makes his US debut.





Tickets for Guerra De Gallos start at $25, and go on sale Thursday, October 18 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Casino Del Sol gift shop, online at www.casinodelsol.com, or by calling 520-333-5150.