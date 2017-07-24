RAGING BABE BRUNCH RETURNS SEPTEMBER 16TH – PROCEEDS TO BENEFIT PRICHARD COLON FOUNDATION

September, 16th is a huge day for boxing in Las Vegas, with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez facing Gennady “GGG” Golovkin in a must-win contest for the king of the middleweight division. As boxing’s elite descend on the Las Vegas Strip, the Raging Babes of Boxing will once again gather to network, laugh and bond over brunch.

This year’s event will be held at the Mandalay Bay’s Border Grill, with views of Mandalay Bay’s beach, and the unlimited mimosas that brunch attendees have come to expect over four years of Raging Babe events. More importantly, attendees will enjoy opportunities to meet and network with some of boxing’s top executives, most important behind-the-scenes players and inspirational women from across the industry.

The event continues to grow, with over 50 women attending the last brunch “New York, New York,” in 2016, and Raging Babe founder Michelle Rosado expects a full house for September’s brunch. Rosado settled on “Shine Bright” for the event’s theme. “Who shines brighter than the women of boxing,” said Rosado. “This event has grown to be so much more than a bunch of women sharing a meal. Experiences, talents and stories of heartbreak and triumph are shared at these events. They have come to mean a lot to the women working tirelessly to advance this sport of ours.”





Shine Bright will benefit a cause close to Rosado’s heart – the recovery of boxer Prichard Colon. “Prichard has made some great strides in his recovery, but the fact remains that the therapy he needs, the medical expenses, the support that his family needs, doesn’t end. His family has sacrificed everything to help him get better, and he sacrificed everything to entertain us in the ring.” Rosado, along with boxing manager and entrepreneur Livvy Cunningham, created the Facebook group, “Pray 4 Prichard,” which has been a place for the Colon family to find encouragement and support via messages from boxing fans all over the world. A percentage of the proceeds from Shine Bright will benefit the Prichard Colon Foundation, which funds the hefty monthly insurance premiums that are essential to Colon’s recovery.