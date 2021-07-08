Quotes / photos: Zurdo vs. Barrera Final Presser

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (41-0, 27 KOs) and Sullivan Barrera (22-3, 14 KOs) hosted their final press conference today at Banc of California Stadium, home of their July 9 fight which will be streamed live on DAZN. They were joined by several members of the undercard, including Joseph Diaz Jr. (31-1-1, 15 KOs) and Seniesa Estrada (20-0, 8 KOs).

(Photo Credit: Sye Williams/Golden Boy)

Below is what the main event participants had to say today:

GILBERTO RAMIREZ, Light Heavyweight Contender:

“This Friday, we are going to put on a great show. I know Sullivan Barrera very well and he knows me. We know that each of us always comes well prepared and ready to put on a show. But at the end of the day, I’ll be the one to come out with my hands raised in victory. I’m going to come out with a record of 42 wins and 28 knockouts.”

“The road to this fight has been exciting. I am happy to be working with Golden Boy Promotions. I am grateful for the opportunity. I want to give a great performance and show all my skills. I’m going to give the fans what they want: good fights!”

“I’m also very excited to be fighting here at Banc of California Stadium. I can’t wait to see all the people here, who are finally back to these kinds of events. There will be a lot of Mexicans and Latinos coming here to support me, so I can’t wait to give them a great show.”

SULLIVAN BARRERA, Light Heavyweight Contender:

“I respect Zurdo Ramírez a lot. We have known each other for a long time. As he said, we know that each of us trains hard.

We know that because we have trained together and sparred. But now is the time to put on a great show for all the fans.”

“Everyone knows what I have done in this division. My experience says a lot. I have some loses, but they were against very tough fighters. My experience will be a big factor.”

“Zurdo Ramirez has a lot of skills. He does of things very well. But I have to do everything necessary to win this fight and earn another title shot. A win will help me get that opportunity.”