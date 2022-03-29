Quotes / Photos: Ryan Garcia workout for April 9th headliner on DAZN

Undefeated boxing sensation, Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18KOs) of Victorville, CA, hosted a media workout today ahead of his scheduled match against Ghana’s Emmanuel “The Gameboy” Tagoe (32-1, 15KOs) on April 9th. The 12-round, lightweight Texas showdown will take place at San Antonio’s historic Alamodome on Saturday, April 9th, and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN.

Today, Ryan showed off to the media all the hard work he has been putting in ahead of his fight. Also, Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy, and Joe Goossen were in attendance to support Ryan and talk about his return to the ring on April 9th. Below is what Ryan, Oscar, and Joe had to say. To watch the live stream, hosted by Golden Boy Fight Night’s Beto Duran, click HERE:

RYAN GARCIA, LIGHTWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“Now I’m at the point where I’m going to do amazing when I get into the ring. I’ve done all the promotions I can. I’m going to be the best I can be. You have to trust that gut feeling which most guys don’t.

“I knew Joe Goossen was going to be a perfect fit for me. He’s old school and I love that part of the game. He’s someone I can relate to, we have good chemistry.

“I’m always stalking my opponent, that’s my fighting style. Make sure I’m countering. Whenever an opportunity presents itself.

“I got knocked out for the first time in my life and I took it well. I reacted the way I imagined I would.

“I’m pretty good at fighting smaller guys. [Tagoe] is a little shorter and he likes to box.

“Fighters always try to pressure me. We’ll see since I don’t know too much about this guy. I’ll just stay calm and surgically break him down or knock him out. I have pretty good timing and accuracy. I think that has really separated me from other fighters.

“My power has been coming out more effortlessly. I’m also not getting as tired. Everything’s coming together.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GOLDEN BOY:

“He’s fighting a guy who has nothing to lose,“ said Oscar De La Hoya. “I think Ryan needs to come out and make a point but do it smart and careful. Ryan knows what he is doing. He’s a professional. He’s been there before so it’s going to be an interesting fight. Joe Goossen has been in the game for so many years. I’m glad they made the connection”

JOE GOOSSEN, TRAINER TO RYAN GARCIA:

“I knew he had something special. We got along and there was something about him that appealed to me personality-wise and fighting-wise. He’s really attacking this like he’s obsessed and possessed. I’m genuinely impressed.”