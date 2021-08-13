Quotes / Photos: Robert Guerrero talks Victor Ortiz fight

Former multiple-division world champion Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero previewed his upcoming showdown against fellow all-action brawler “Vicious” Victor Ortiz before they square off on the Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View undercard Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The two former world champions are known for their aggressive styles and have been in numerous Fight of the Year candidates throughout their storied careers. On August 21, they meet, looking to score a victory that will put them back in a position to vie for a world title once again.

Here is what Guerrero had to say about the matchup, training camp, and more:

On his upcoming matchup with Victor Ortiz:

“This fight has been a long-time coming, as I remember it was mentioned years ago, but never happened. I am excited about this bout since we both need a win, and the fans are very familiar with both of our styles.

Victor Ortiz and I are both exciting fighters, and everyone knows this will be a fan-friendly dog fight.

Fighting Victor is the type of bout that got me excited to have a full professional training camp. I’m grateful to be fighting on this huge FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View card, and I’m going to give it my all.”

On his recent training camp with coach and father Ruben Guerrero:

“I have been working very hard for this camp; in fact, my father Ruben and I took camp to Las Vegas and brought along some young fighters to keep me motivated.

I’ve been getting good sparring with DJ Zamora III, who is very fast. I’m feeding off all the young fighters that are training with me, and that is what keeps me fresh.

You need to be around hungry fighters who are motivated to stay at this level because it is easy to lose focus if it’s just you in the gym.”

On returning to the ring after a long layoff:

“At this point in my career, it is about getting the best fights. I got the rust off, and now it’s about getting fights that get me and the fans excited.

Everyone knows that when I fight, I bring it, and Victor Ortiz is an exciting fighter as well. I am at a point where I have done a lot in the sport, so I will not be fighting every other month like when I was a prospect. When you know how to fight, a layoff isn’t always a bad thing.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“A win here puts me in a position to get in contention for a world title, and that should be the goal of everyone who is fighting, winning a world title.

If you’re not fighting to win a world title, you shouldn’t be in the sport. I want to win at least one more world title before it’s all said and done. It’s a lofty goal, but I believe in myself.”