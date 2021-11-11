Quotes / Photos: Munguia vs. Rosado – final press conference

Mexican super-star, Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs), of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, and Philadelphia’s fierce warrior, “King” Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs), hosted their final press conference today in anticipation of their all-out-war at Anaheim’s Honda Center.

(Photo credit: Kevin Estrada / Golden Boy Promotions)

The fighters were on hand to speak to Golden Boy Fight Night’s Beto Duran about their training and what they could expect from each other on Saturday, November 13.

Fighters featured on the DAZN broadcast:

Alexis “Lex” Rocha (17-1, 11KOs)

Jeovanis Barraza (22-1, 15KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia

D’Mitrus Ballard (20-0-1, 11KOs) of Temple Hill, Maryland

Mexico’s Paul Valenzuela, Jr. (26-9, 17KOs)

undefeated rising lightweight star, William Zepeda (23-0, 21KOs)

Miami’s John Moralde (24-4, 13KOs)

They were all in attendance to hype up their anticipated bouts live on DAZN, excluding Mexico, starting at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.

Below is what the fighters had to say about their upcoming events:

JAIME MUNGUIA

“I feel like this has been the best training camp I have had my whole career. I feel good, I feel strong, and we are ready.

“I feel like moving up to 160lbs was good for me; my body feels stronger, and I feel better. I think teaming up with Erik has improved my technique, we have made a great team, and I have learned a lot from him. And I think this Saturday we will show off everything we have worked for and have learned.”

GABRIEL ROSADO

“Freddie and I are coming off of some good momentum. We had a great camp, great sparring, and truthfully it was a camp where I was locked in from beginning to end.

“Experience is what is different, locking in and training with a Hall of Fame trainer who just guides me. I have never given up on myself; I have always worked hard and have always believed that I could be a better fighter. And I look forward to proving that on Saturday.”

ALEXIS ROCHA

“I want to thank Golden Boy and Roberto Diaz for pushing me to fight in my backyard. It’s a privilege.

“I took an ‘L,’ but that is not going to define my career. I have built up my confidence, and I believe in myself. You have to pick yourself back up.”

JEOVANIS BARRAZA

“I want to thank everyone for the opportunity to show the world who I am. I am prepared; there are no excuses to give a bad fight. I am here to give it my all.

“When you are hungry and have the desire to reach the top of the division, nothing seems difficult or dangerous. You have taken those tough fights, and 100% take advantage of the opportunities that are presented to you.”

D’MITRUS BALLARD

“My goals and aspirations for this division are to be middleweight champion, unified middleweight champion, and undisputed champion. I feel like the key guys in this division, the ones with the belts, are not fighting each other, and I want to be the one that unifies the division.”

PAUL VALENZUELA, JR.

“I have the experience, and I know what it takes to win. I will show what I am made of. They need to struggle with me and my style.

WILLIAM ZEPEDA

“I feel good; I feel strong. I know I have prepared 100%; we have to; there are no easy fights in boxing.

“I am ready to show the world who William Zepeda is, and on November 13, the fans will see that I am a dangerous fighter in the lightweight division.”

JOHN MORALDE

“We are ready for anything in the ring, and we are here to win. I am want to thank my team for the opportunity, and I am ready to prove I have what it takes to keep advancing in this sport.”

Limited tickets for Munguia vs. Rosado are on sale and are priced at $250, $150, $100, and $50, not including applicable service charges.

Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Please note that California Department of Health guidelines and other protocols relating to admission requirements may be in place for this event, including a condition that all guests show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination status.