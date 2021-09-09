Quotes / Photos: Kerman Lejarraga vs. Dylan Charrat

Kerman Lejarraga – Bilbao, Spain – 32-2, 25 KOs – challenging Dylan Charrat for the vacant European Super-Welterweight Title.

(Photo credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

“I lost my passion for boxing. I needed a change in my life. I decided to change my corner, and I have recovered the desire to fight. For me, this is a huge challenge to face an undefeated opponent who has good legs. It is a real motivation for me. This is the most important fight of my career. We have planned to fight twelve rounds, not for an early knockout. Barcelona is my second home, so I want a big performance.”

Dylan Charrat – Cannes, France – 20-0-1, 6 KOs – challenging Dylan Charrat for the vacant European Super-Welterweight Title:

“I have done everything possible to fight. I haven´t been able to box because of the pandemic. This is why I am so excited to fight for the belt against a great boxer like Kerman. I want to face big names. I’m not just a technical boxer. I’m ready to take his punch power. On Saturday, I will show my skills against a very strong opponent, but I am prepared for a tactical fight. I am very happy to fight on a show like this broadcast worldwide by DAZN.”

Mary Romero – Murcia, Spain – 6-2, 1 KO – defending her European Super-Bantamweight Title against Amy Timlin.

“The camp has gone well. I have worked so hard to give a good show on Saturday. For me, this is a dream to be here. Every woman who fights wants to box with Matchroom because it is the greatest promoter. I hope to do very well, and they call me again. Once we are in the ring, we will see what dangers my rival brings. I’m not going to give her my European Title.”

Amy Timlin – Southam, England – 4-0-1 – challenging Mary Romero for the European Super-Bantamweight Title:

“I have trained very well, especially during these last two weeks. It is a great opportunity. You will see the best version of me on Saturday night. I am prepared for everything Mary brings to the table; I have studied her closely.”

Kiko Martínez – Alicante, Spain – 41-10-2, 29 KOs – fighting Jayro Duran in an eight round Featherweight contest:

“I`m well prepared, as always, because I train hard every day. When I get into a fight, I am excited. I am only excited about my daughters in this life and boxing. I have constantly had many ups and downs in my career, and that has taught me to be patient. I’ve had to train a lot outside my house, working very hard on my own. When something bad happens to me, I look for all the positives from that situation. I want to focus on Saturday. I have to fulfill my commitment on Saturday if I want to fight Zelfa Barrett again. I know that after this fight, great things are going to come for me again.”

Cristóbal Lorente – Barcelona, Spain – 12-0-1, 5 KOs – fighting Anuar Salas in an eight round Super-Featherweight contest:

“It is an honor to be fighting on this show with so many other talented boxers. Mentally I am more than ready to achieve great things. I think I will be able to keep my rival at the distance that suits me. I trained hard. I was preparing with Sandor Martín.”