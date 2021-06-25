Quotes/Photos: Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Joel Cardova final press conference

Eddie Hearn

“Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Guadalajara. It’s an absolute honor to be sitting here not just next to Eddy Reynoso and the team, but to bring major televised events to Mexico live on DAZN and it all begins this Saturday with our World Championship main event Julio Cesar Martinez against Joel Cordova for the WBC Flyweight World Championship and a tremendous card here in Guadalajara

“This project is very important to us. It gives us the chance, of course, to work with Eddy Reynoso and Clase Y Talento and Canelo Alvarez and Canelo promotions to help bring major televised events here to Mexico.

“We all know that this is the birthplace of some tremendous fighters, but there is so much more talent that can be produced here in Mexico, so much more opportunity that can be given to young fighters.

“And, of course, we want to thank DAZN for their investment in the sport in Mexico and Eddy and Saul as well for their partnership for this really exciting series.

“Four shows over the next six months and many shows beyond that as well. Chances for world Champions to defend their titles here. Chances for young prospects to get the opportunity to box in their Homeland. And if you’ve been watching our shows around the world lately, you’ve seen a lot of Mexican fighters coming to the UK and beating British fighters. So, we’ve decided to come here and work with them rather than against them. Tremendous fighters, tremendous talent. This is going to be a brilliant, brilliant run and a great series. And as I said, kicks off Saturday night here in Guadalajara live on DAZN.”

“Eddy, first event for us in Mexico important to do it in Guadalajara. And so important for Mexican fighters to get these opportunities.

Eddy Reynoso

“We’re really thrilled to have the best promoter of boxing here in Guadalajara. It’s a really great opportunity for the Mexican boxers and the Guadalajara boxers to have a good platform and international platform. And we are sure that it’s going to have the start of a really great thing here in Mexico.

Eddie Hearn

“You’ve seen Gabriel Valenzuela come over and beat Robbie Davies Jr. You’ve seen Mauricio Lara come and beat Josh Warrington. You’ve seen Jovanni Straffon beat James Tenneson. So many great fighters for us to unearth in this series.”

Eddy Reynoso

“There’s a lot of talent here in Mexico. We’re really happy that they’re looking at Mexico for getting talent, and it’s a really great opportunity for us. We have here the best boxing in the world. But also we have a lot of young talent that wants to have opportunities. And we’re really happy that you are giving this opportunity to the young talent.”

Eddie Hearn

“And one of those fighters that broke our hearts recently, Gabriel Valenzuela, who came to the UK to beat Robbie Davies Jr, now gets the opportunity to fight here in the UK. Gabriel, a tremendous win in England last time. Now a great opportunity for you to fight here in Guadalajara.

Gabriel Valenzuela

“First of all, we’re really thankful for the opportunity of being here in this big fight. We feel very excited and happy. My team and I are motivated. This project is bringing more opportunities to bring about new talent from Jalisco and Mexico. The truth is Mexico is world power in boxing and I’m certain thousands of champions can come from here.

Eddie Hearn

“Gabriel, hopefully a good win on Saturday. You’re in the world rankings now ready and push forward to try and look for a shot at the world title later this year.

Gabriel Valenzuela

“First we have to focus on this fight in the Saturday. We have talked with Eddy and there are plans to look for a world title fight at the of 2021. Hopefully, things come together. We want to be champions of the world right now.”

Eddie Hearn

“And the beauty of this DAZN platform globally is the opportunity for fighters to fight all around the world in key markets, but also to gain valuable experience. Diego Pacheco has boxed in Mexico before. He’s also boxed in Saudi Arabia. He’s had several fights in the US, Diego, welcome back. I know you love to fight here in Mexico, former member of the Mexican team as well. Great new run of events here in Mexico and looking forward to getting back in the ring on Saturday.”

Diego Pacheco

“First and foremost, I want to thank everyone for being here. I want to thank Eddie Hearn and Eddy Reynoso for putting together this event here in Guadalajara for all of us and a lot of other young Mexican fighters.

“I feel like this opportunity that they’re giving to these Mexican fighters is one that should have been done a long time ago because there’s so much talent here in Mexico that doesn’t get the opportunity or the platform to show the world what they have.

“I’m really happy and excited for these Mexican fighters and me as well for the opportunity. I want to take my team, my family and everyone has helped me get to this point. I’m ready to go Saturday and don’t miss it on DAZN.”

Eddie Hearn

“We go on to Christian Duran. Welcome. Tremendous performance last time out on the Canelo Alvarez undercard. You have a big fight on Saturday for your career. You look in great shape, ready to go.

Christian Duran

“For this upcoming fight I feel great, I feel strong. We are facing a strong rival, but I’m good. I feel very strong. So, I’m going to give it my all and God willing I will win on Saturday.”

“I think these fight series are important. Not just these, but each one of the fights in a boxer’s career because from each of them impacts their prospects.”

“I feel relaxed, good, and strong. God willing, Saturday I’ll be the one who’s hand is raised in the air. So, I’m here. Ready for whatever Eddy provides us. We are ready to work.”

Eddy Reynoso

“Gabriel and Christian are both great prospects. Gabriel comes with a huge triumph in England. Valenzuela also comes with two great performances in Saul’s functions. Pacheco fought in the Callum Smith undercard. He’s a tremendous prospect. He’s of the best in the U.S. Overall, it’s a very important undercard. They are young boxers that will no doubt continue to grow.”

Eddie Hearn

“Three great fighters looking to make a name for themselves broadcasted all around the world live on DAZN from Guadalajara this Saturday.

“One thing you can be guaranteed on these cards and guaranteed with Mexican fighters is no easy fights. I’ve never known a Mexican fighter to turn down an opportunity. And this is a fight, a tremendous fight for the WBA interim Flyweight Championship of the world, a fight that was put together by Eddy Reynoso.”

Eddy Reynoso

“Before anything else, Daniel Matellon is a great fighter. A World Champion. Argumedo has also been a champion. We went to Japan to beat Takamaya. Now, he’s jumping weight classes. It’s going to be a great fight and both boxers will adapt to the different boxing styles.”

Eddie Hearn

“This division right now is absolutely red hot. Of course, you’ve got Kyoguchi, the Super champion who’s promoted by Matchroom and managed by Eddy Reynoso as well. You have Soto, the WBO Light Flyweight Champion of the world. You have other great fighters. Also, Mexican champion Bermudez the regular champion at Light Flyweight with the WBA. This is a big moment for you to put your name in the mix with all those fighters.”

Daniel Matellon

“This is a great opportunity with DAZN, and I won’t let it go to waste. I’m already a champion and I’ll be defending it for the first time to keep it.”

Eddie Hearn

You’re fighting a Mexican in Mexico. The atmosphere is going to be red hot in there. You look very calm and cool, but it’s going to be a lot of noise in there and a lot of pressure on you on Saturday. But you’re ready for that.

Daniel Matellon

“I’m a calm guy. I’m used to pressure as I’ve traveled to various countries. To fight here in Mexico brings me joy. I think we’ll make a great combat and will not give judges a chance to have a contradicting discussion about that.”

Eddie Hearn

Argumedo, a massive opportunity for you. Eddy Reynoso made this fight. We know that your all action. This is going to be a war from the first round to the last round, however long it lasts. Massive opportunity for your career on Saturday.

Jose Argumedo

“Of course, this is going to be a great fight. It’s a joy to fight against a great champion. We are reading to put on a great fight on Saturday.”

Eddie Hearn

“The WBA interim Championship of the world. This is a great fight. Matallon against Argumedo Do not miss this fight live on DAZN from Guadalajara on Saturday.

Eddie Hearn

“A huge fight on Saturday night. Two Mexicans will battle for the WBC Fly Weight Championship of the World. Of course, the WBC world Flyweight champion, El Rey Julio Cesar Martinez against Joel Cordova. This is a special moment when two Mexicans get to battle it out for the wonderful green and gold WBC Championship.

“Eddy, Firstly, I know you work with, of course, El Rey and represent him as well. Two Mexicans going for the WBC world title, a special fight on Saturday.”

Eddy Reynoso

“It’s very important for Martinez to reappear. It’s been a while since he last fought. Things came up. Now, he’s very prepared. It’s going to be very good fight. Joel is an extraordinary fighter as well.

“A world title fight between two Mexicans rarely happens. We are fortunate that it’s happening here in Guadalajara. It’s going to be a great fight. I think Martinez’ return versus Cordova, a fellow Mexican, will be a war.”

Eddie Hearn

“Eddy, the first time I ever met you, I think, was when you came to London with Julio Cesar Martinez. You fought Charlie Edwards. It was going towards the way of a knockout. It ended a no contest. But how special is this young man? I know he’s had his difficulties, but people talk about the potential, and I know he has a tough fight on Saturday, but Julio Cesar Martinez could really be one of the big emerging stars of Mexican boxing.”

Eddy Reynoso

“We expect a lot from Martinez. We expect him to win more championships, to climb divisions. We are looking for a fight with Gallo Estrada. Hopefully that can happen this year. But right now, he has to face a strong fighter that is coming for the championship. At the end of the day, when they enter the ring, the winner is who is going to takeoff.”

Eddie Hearn

“Joel, a lot of people talking about Julio Cesar Martinez, but a lot of people from Mexico tell me you are very dangerous”

Joel Cordova

“Well, Martinez, besides being a great champion, he’s also a great friend. For me, this fight is very important. I train and focus differently for each of my rivals. Martinez is not an exception. He’s a true champion and he’s going to face another one.”

“We come prepared to fight. For both styles: strategy and clashing.”

Eddie Hearn

“The first time I saw [Martinez] I couldn’t believe what I saw. He came to London. The best word to describe Julio Cesar Martinez is dangerous and a little bit crazy, ‘loco’ as you say. But I truly believe that this man has the ability and the heart and just the character to become a real star of Mexican boxing. He is so exciting to watch. And it’s been a frustrating period and a tough, tough battle for him to come back. But the opportunity to move up the divisions. I heard him talk about a fight with Juan Estrada. Can you imagine that fight Martinez against his trade? These are the kind of fights that he has the potential of being in, but he must come through Saturday night.”

Julio Martinez

“As I’ve always have said, with everything but fear and with whomever, wherever. This is boxing. He’s a great friendly, truthfully. Let the best fighter win and that we both leave the ring in good health.

Eddie Hearn

How difficult was it for you to accept that Fame and the money and the Championships? I know you’re wearing it a lot around your neck right now with your jewelry.

Julio Martinez

“I had never had to throw away fights, so that was disappointing. I’m here to box and truly see if I am of the best there is. I want to face the undefeated. I want to unify the belts, God willing. I’m grateful to Eddy Reynoso and Eddie Hearn and I will not disappoint them.

Eddie Hearn

Well, this is a tremendous fight, Julio season Martinez against Joe Cordova for the green and gold WBC world title. As I said, two Mexicans fighting out to become world champion on Saturday night. Julio defending his title, Joe Cordova, trying to shock the world and become world champion himself.

I cannot wait to be in the Arena on Saturday night. Everyone: tune in on DAZN. Wherever you are in the world, you can watch this fight live. And everybody, turn out on Saturday night, come down and begin this adventure with us with Matchroom, with Clase y Talento, with Eddy Reynoso, with Saul Alvarez and Canelo Promotions.

“This is a massive opportunity for boxing in Mexico, and we promise you, we will be providing great opportunities for talented young fighters and world Champions to fight at home. This series is going to be a lot of fun live on DAZN.”