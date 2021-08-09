Quotes / Photos: John Riel Casimero training camp workout

WBO Bantamweight World Champion John Riel Casimero will look to score a career-best victory and successfully defend his 118-pound title for the second time when he faces two-division champion Guillermo Rigondeaux this Saturday, August 14 live on SHOWTIME from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

(Photo credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

The event is promoted by TGB Promotions. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast will begin at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT as Casimero fights in the U.S. for the third time, this time headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event. Here is what the three-division world champion Casimero had to say about this Saturday’s showdown and more:

On his current training camp:

“This has been a fantastic training camp. I’ve really been focusing on my conditioning so that I can keep my strength for all 12 rounds. This has been the best training I’ve had in a while because for this fight I had a set date and plenty of time.

For my last fight, the date was changed because of the pandemic and that was difficult to work through. But this camp has been very smooth.”

On training alongside his mentor and promoter Manny Pacquiao:

“Manny is my idol in this sport. It’s great for me to be able to watch how he trains every day. He helps me with some aspects of boxing, but most important is the motivation I get from watching him work.

On fighting in front of Southern California’s Filipino population and returning to fight at Dignity Health Sports Park:

“I always want to go out and do my best for the fans. There are going to be a lot of Filipinos there and I want more than anything to give them a great fight to watch. This is the same place where I won the interim title in 2019, so it will be very special to me to go defend my world title and put on a great performance in that ring once again.”

On what style he expects Rigondeaux to bring into the ring:

“I know that I can make this an easy fight for myself. I want him to have some guts and be the exciting fighter he’s shown recently. It will be better for the fans and it will really prove who is the best.”

On what message he wants to send to the rest of the division with a win:

“I want to show that I’m strong and can beat any tough opponent. A win over Rigondeaux will solidify me as one of, if not the best, fighter in the bantamweight division. My goal is to take care of business on Saturday night, then go after the scared Nonito Donaire.”