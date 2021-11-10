Quotes / Photos: Jaime Munguia vs. Gabe Rosado workout

Fighters featured on the DAZN broadcast of the highly anticipated fight between the pride of Tijuana, Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs), and the people’s champion “King” Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) hosted a media workout today and live stream in anticipation of their fights on Saturday, November 13. Santa Ana’s Alexis “Lex” Rocha (17-1, 11KOs) and his opponent Jeovanis Barraza (22-1, 15KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia, were onsite to talk about their upcoming a 10-round welterweight co-main event. The DAZN show opener William Zepeda (23-0, 21KOs), was also onsite to show off his hard work and speak about his scheduled 10-round fight against Miami’s John Moralde (24-4, 13KOs) for the WBA Continental America’s Lightweight title. The November 13 event will be broadcast live on DAZN, excluding Mexico, starting at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.

Below is what the fighters had to say about their upcoming events:

JAIME MUNGUIA, WBO INTER-CONTINENTAL MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION:

“I am very ready and excited to be fighting in Anaheim among all my fans in Southern California. I can assure everyone that it will be great fight and a great night for boxing.

“I know that Rosado is coming off a great fight, a great knockout and has a lot of experience. I know I have to be careful but I have faith in my training and I am confident that I will be victorious on Saturday.

“We make a great team with Erik Morales. Thanks to him I have had a great training camp and I feel like my boxing skills have advanced.

“I know on Saturday I have to keep my distance and apply pressure where I need to. I need to make sure I dominate the action in the ring.”

GABRIEL ROSADO, MIDDLEWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“Camp with Freddie Roach has been great, I feel good, I have a good vibes. All the hard work has been put into training camp. I have learned that all the work has to be put into training camp and I am happy and fully confident that we did our job.

“I feel like, right now, it’s the most fun I have ever had in my career. On Saturday, November, the people will see the best Gabe Rosado and I am excited to display my skills to the world.

“I think Munguia is going to bring it. I am more focused on the job that I have to do. This is not an unfamiliar situation for me. I think this is where experience comes into play for me. My experience tells me that fighters like Munguia will come to me, I will not need to chase him. He will be right there and I have to make my shots count.”

ALEXIS ROCHA, WELTERWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“I want to thank Golden Boy Promotions, especially Robert Diaz, for bringing me back to Orange County and giving me the opportunity to fight again in front of my friends and family.

“I know that I am going to stop my opponent on November 13, that is the goal.

“I am prepared for the most dangerous opponent in front of me, this is my opportunity to make my city of Santa Ana proud.”

WILLIAM ZEPEDA, LIGHTWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“I am very happy and thankful with my team for all the knowledge and support, and for Golden Boy Promotions for giving me the opportunity.

“I want to work and give the fans a good show. I want to show who William Zependa is. We are well prepared if it comes but if it doesn’t I will still give the fans a good show.

“This is a difficult fight, but we have the talent, we have a good team, and I am confident in myself. When the opportunity for a world title shot comes, we will take it and demonstrate to the world who William Zependa is.”

JEOVANIS BARRAZA, WELTERWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“I know Alexis is a great prospect of Golden Boy and that he is a high level fighter, but that does affect me. I am hungry and I want to earn my place. I want to thank my team for this opportunity and I want to assure them and everyone out there that: I know myself, I know who I can fight and I know that November will be a good night for me.

“Like all boxers, we remember how much we sacrifice for the sport and that motivates me, personally. I am motivated, and know that I am doing this for my kids and for my family.”

Limited tickets for Munguia vs. Rosado are on sale and are priced at $250, $150, $100, and $50 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Please note that California Department of Health guidelines and other protocols relating to admission requirements may be in place for this event, which may include a requirement that all guests show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination status.