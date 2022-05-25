Quotes / Photos: Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero – media workout

Five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis, boxing’s hottest young attraction, and unbeaten No.1 ranked contender and mandatory challenger Rolando Romero kicked off fight week Wednesday at a media workout before they square off in the SHOWTIME PPV main event this Saturday, May 28 headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

(Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME)

The media workout also featured WBA Middleweight Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara and hard-hitting Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan, who square off in the co-main event, sensational young star Jesús “Mono” Ramos and Luke Santamaría, who compete in a 10-round super welterweight showdown, plus hard-hitting contender Eduardo Ramírez and Puerto Rico’s Luis Meléndez, who kick off the telecast at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Here is what the fighters had to say Wednesday from the world-famous Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn:

GERVONTA DAVIS

“It means a lot to be back at Barclays Center. The atmosphere here is incredible. This is a great city. I wouldn’t want to fight anywhere else. I’m grateful to have a great fanbase here, and we’re excited.

“I’m not emotional about what ‘Rolly’ is saying. At first, I was, but he showed me that he’s just a hype job. He’s trying to excite himself to get into the fight. It feels like he’s acting fake right now. He’s never been in this position, and you can tell.

“We have to wait and see what happens. He’s predicting a first-round knockout, but I’m expecting something else. Make sure you buy the PPV or come out if you’re in Brooklyn because it will be a hell of a fight for sure.

“Many fighters are calling each other out but aren’t fighting. He worked his way up to this point and called me out. Now the fight is happening, so it’ll be great to have him on my resume after talking all that trash.

“The fight is here. I’m sure it’ll be a little tense at the press conference, but not for me. I’m only worrying about getting in there Saturday and handling business.

“I think I’m growing as I continue on this path. I feel as though I’m getting better and better each day. I’m trying to walk like a champion just as I fight like a champion. I have two great daughters that I’m trying to raise, and I’m trying to be the best person.

“It’s going to be a hell of a fight. I know that it’s going to be fireworks for sure. He’s coming with a lot of power and emotion, and I’m coming with my power. I can’t wait. It’s a big night for boxing.”

ROLANDO ROMERO

“Look at the resume of his fights. He’s faced weight drained guys, U.K. fighters, 122 and 126 pounders, and guys past their prime. Mario Barrios was weight drained in a damn bathtub for eight hours straight. I also thought Isaac Cruz beat him up.

“Davis didn’t show up to sparring twice when we agreed to it because he’s scared of me. He says I’m afraid, but that guy is scared of me.

“This feels good. It’s about time he gets in the ring with me. I’m built for this moment and this fight. Not everyone is made for this. Davis isn’t built for this. He can’t even say a word. I’m the superstar here.

“I already think I’m pound-for-pound number one, so I definitely should be in that spot after winning on Saturday.

“He’s going to get knocked out in one round. He’s been knocked down in the gym a bunch of times. He gets wobbled, knocked out, and all sorts of hurt. I feel bad for him.

“I’m going to go in there and beat him up. That’s my only game plan.

“Make your money betting on me in this fight. We’re all going to get rich together.”

ERISLANDY LARA

“I feel great. I’m very excited to be back fighting in Brooklyn again. This is an excellent opportunity to perform on a big stage on SHOWTIME PPV.

“I expect to go in there and put on a good show. I feel powerful and very prepared, and we’ll see what happens in the ring on Saturday.

“Training camp went great. We put in incredible work in the gym day after day. Now I’m excited to be here for fight week.

“I need about two rounds to get familiar with my opponent, and then I’ll be able to tell exactly where this fight is going. Once I figure out what I need to do, it’s just about executing.

“My only focus is on this fight Saturday night. If the other champions want to avoid me, that’s their problem. I’m taking it one fight at a time.”

GARY O’SULLIVAN

“My layoff doesn’t mean a great deal to me. I’ve sparred three days a week during training camp. So any ring rust has been shaken off in the center.

“I’m looking forward to fighting at Barclays Center. It seems like a fantastic atmosphere from everything I’ve seen, and it’s going to be an honor to step into the ring.

“The first thing on my mind is beating Lara on Saturday. I’m ready for this opportunity. I’ll be prepared to hit him again in the rematch when I win this fight.

“I wouldn’t say that Lara has fallen off. He’s still a great fighter. He might even be more powerful than he’s been in the past. He sits down on his punches much better now, and I think that suits me better.

“I look forward to sharing the ring with Lara. I’ve got a good chin, and I’m a tough man. I’m facing a great boxer who would give anyone trouble. I have to find a way to overcome that.

“I always come to fight. I’m coming in there to take him out. My mission is to stop him. I want to become the first man to stop him.”

JESUS RAMOS

“I’m very excited for my first time fighting here in Brooklyn. It’s also a big moment for me because he beat my uncle (Abel Ramos), so I have to get revenge.

“Fighting someone who beat my uncle is some extra motivation for sure. I don’t have anything against him personally. I don’t have any anger toward him. This is a business at the end of the day. He got the nod in that fight, but I’m going to make sure I get the nod Saturday.

“I’m pretty calm as a fighter. I stay composed there. I won’t let any emotions get the best of me. I’m just going to focus on the game plan.

“I want to show what I can do in there. Santamaria is a good boxer who moves well, so I have to remedy that. I’m going to show everyone I can handle that style.

“Santamaria is smaller than me, so I’m expecting a knockout. I’m a full 154 pounder now, and I will show him the difference.

“There are a lot of big fights to be made in this division. I want to get in there with all of the top guys. Eventually, I’m going to be ready for that world title shot.

“I’ve got a lot of family and friends coming here from Arizona, and I expect to be able to hear them on Saturday night.”

LUKE SANTAMARIA

“This is very exciting. I’ve always wanted to fight in New York, and what better place than at Barclays Center?

“This is a crucial fight for me. Even though it’s in a new weight class, I still must get this win. I feel good at the weight, have less to cut, and eat a little more. I feel powerful.

“I’m planning to go in there and show him the sweet science of boxing. I’m going to take him to school. I’m prepared for anything that’s coming on Saturday.

“I’m very thankful to those who have followed me throughout my career. Nobody is going to want to miss this one.

“I’m very motivated to be in this position on a massive card like this. I’m ready to put on a show and shock the world again.

“I’m sticking to my boxing roots. I can box and fight, but I’m going to be ready for whatever the fight dictates. This will be a great atmosphere, and I can’t wait.

“I know that Ramos is coming for my head because I beat his uncle (Abel Ramos). I have to be smart and have my head on straight. It’s a bit of a strange situation, but it’s motivating.”

EDUARDO RAMIREZ

“This is a crucial fight for me. I know that it will be a great challenge, but it’s the next step I need to take for my career.

“My camp has been heavy on a lot of sparring. I’ve been doing everything I can to make this training camp as intense as possible.

“The fans are going to see a very aggressive Eduardo Ramirez. The fans here have seen me fight before, and they’re going to be in for a show once again on Saturday night.

“This is my chance to get one step closer to a world title. I’m putting myself in line to be mandatory for Shakur Stevenson, so I hope he steps up and agrees when the time to fight comes.

“This means everything to me. This is a critical fight for my career. I’m highly motivated to win this fight.

“I’m not focused on predicting a knockout, but I know that I’m going to come to get a victory no matter what.”

LUIS MELENDEZ

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime for me. I’ve been waiting for it, and I will take advantage on Saturday.

“A win on Saturday means everything to me. The goal is not to leave this fight in the judges’ hands. Whether it’s a decision or knockout, I will come out of there with my hand raised.

“I don’t know too much about my opponent, but I know that he hasn’t been in there with anybody like me. I can’t judge him based on other fights, but that’s what makes this a great matchup. We’re going to bring the best out of each other.

“Brooklyn has a lot of Puerto Rican fans, and being on this stage is a life-changing opportunity. I’m going to come out of this fight as a superstar.

“I’m going to win, and it won’t matter who comes next. I’m going to be ready for them. I’ve prepared myself, and I believe in my skills and team. I know my abilities, and I was born to be here. This is my time for sure.”