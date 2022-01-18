Quotes / Photos: Claressa Shields talks Ema Kozin fight on Feb.5th

Boxing superstar Claressa “G.W.O.A.T.” Shields, boxing’s only two-division undisputed world champion, held a media workout in Detroit on Tuesday as she nears her WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight world championship defense against #1 ranked challenger Ema Kozin taking place Saturday, February 5 live on pay-per-view in the U.S. and Canada.

Shields will be making her U.K. debut as a professional, entering the ring as the co-main event from Motorpoint Arena Cardiff in Wales, with star U.K. middleweights Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams meeting in the main event.

Guided by Salita Promotions, Shields signed a lucrative multi-fight deal with promoter Boxxer and broadcaster SKY Sports in the U.K. that has put her on the path toward a super fight showdown with WBO Middleweight Champion Savannah Marshall in 2022.

The pay-per-view telecast will begin at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and can be purchased through the recently-launched PPV.com streaming platform from iNDEMAND, FITE.TV and will be carried in North America across all cable, satellite and telco PPV platforms. On TV, boxing fans can order the event through Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum, among others (U.S.), as well as leading operators in Canada. Complete PPV distribution details can be found below.

Here is what Shields, and her promoter Dmitriy Salita, had to say on Tuesday from Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit:

CLARESSA SHIELDS

“The boxing world has forgotten who the best female fighter is since I’ve been doing MMA. The other girls like Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor have been showcasing some great skills, but I’m planning to showcase even better skills in my fight February 5.

“I hope Savannah Marshall shows up at the fight. She can jump up in the ring after I win and talk some stuff. But talking doesn’t win fights, training does. She’s going to see a great performance and I’m going to prove that I haven’t been running from her. We’ve been chasing her.

“When you fight in a different country, you have to do your research on a lot of things and start doing things differently. We’re going to train in Las Vegas for a week so that I can get used to the altitude in Cardiff.

“I’m looking forward to coming back and showcasing my skills. In my last fight, I was coming off over a year layoff and I didn’t perform how I wanted to. When I watch back the film, I wasn’t sharp. I didn’t have the speed and the timing that I normally have.

“I feel like I have to dominate in every fight. Not only am I in her territory, but I have the mentality that everyone wants me to lose. That’s why I go out and smash these girls and make them hold on for dear life.

“This is my first time fighting in another country professionally, but I’ve fought in at least 10 different countries already. I won gold medals in London and in Rio. I’ve been everywhere.

“She’s got a lot of pro experience. I like it. I’ve already dethroned fighters with a lot of experience anyway. I give her credit for working her way up from the bottom to become my mandatory. I’m going to show her that she hasn’t fought anyone like me.”

DMITRIY SALITA, President of Salita Promotions

“It was great to see Claressa and her longtime coach John David Jackson putting in the work and looking sharp at Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit today. This place is a light for the Detroit boxing community, just like Claressa is. She grew up in nearby Flint, one of the most challenging place in the world and has become one of the best fighters in our sport and is doing things no one has done before.

“This fight on February 5 is leading toward the biggest women’s boxing match of all time between Claressa and Savannah Marshall. It was great to have media support both locally and nationally today and looking forward to a great night on February 5.

“Claressa has fought in sold out venues here in Michigan and now she’s going overseas, but fans in Michigan and throughout the U.S. and Canada will be able to see her on pay-per-view. It’s a perfect opportunity for sports fans to continue to follow Claressa on her journey of greatness.

“Claressa is going to be up against a very tough, skilled and undefeated number one contender in Ema Kozin. She’s young and hungry and she’s going to bring he very best to the table. It’s a very stern test for Claressa before she gets in there with Marshall.”