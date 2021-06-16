Quotes/Photos: Charlo twins receive proclamation from Houston

WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo was joined by his twin brother, unified super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo, as Houston’s world champions received a special proclamation from Mayor Sylvester Turner on Wednesday in an open to the public event in the Charlo twins’ hometown.

(Photo credit: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME)

After the proclamation ceremony, Jermall participated in an open media workout ahead of his world title defense against hard-hitting Juan Macias Montiel taking place this Saturday, June 19 headlining action live on SHOWTIME from Toyota Center in Houston in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Saturday’s event is promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions. Tickets for the live event are on sale now and can be purchased at toyotacenter.com.

The event also featured the Charlo Twins, along with WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, presenting Mayor Turner with a special WBC Juneteenth belt, ahead of Jermall’s Juneteenth Day homecoming title defense. During the ceremony, declared this Saturday, June 19 “Jermell and Jermall Charlo Day” in the city of Houston.

Here is what the event participants had to say Wednesday from outside of Toyota Center:

JERMALL CHARLO

“I want to thank everyone for supporting me for all these years. I’m putting my title and my undefeated record on the line, so everyone make sure you get your tickets and tune-in Saturday night.

“This means the world to me. The pressure is on me to bring out the most beautiful crowd boxing has ever seen right here in my hometown of Houston, Texas and we’re going to do it Saturday night.

“It’s so meaningful to see the city embrace me today. Now I know that I have to put on a show for the whole city. I’m going to stay locked in so that I can take over this division.

“There’s no way I’m letting someone come to my backyard and take my bike. I’m taking care of business on Saturday.”

JERMELL CHARLO

“I really appreciate my twin brother for standing by my side. We’ve been boxing since we were eight years old and we never gave up this dream. This is what we do. We’re putting on for the city on Saturday, and then I’m going to do it for my city on July 17.

“This day means so much for me, because Saturday is Jermall’s chance to shine and he’s representing for both of us. It’s huge for us.

“Me and my family have celebrated Juneteenth since I was young. A lot of people don’t understand it and don’t give this holiday the recognition it deserves, but this year, because of my brother’s big fight, Houston isn’t going to forget it.

“Right now it’s all about taking over our divisions and supporting our family. There’s a lot more to come from the Charlo Twins.”

HOUSTON MAYOR SYLVESTER TURNER

“Houston is so proud to have the Charlo Twins right here in their hometown. This is a proud moment and I’m excited to be here. Saturday night is the big fight and we know Houston is going to be winning that night.

“The Charlo brothers are ambitious and steadfast supporters of their hometown. Together they have formed Lions Only Promotions to help stage their events and help give back to the community here in Houston.

“The city of Houston appreciates and thanks Jermell and Jermall Charlo for their outstanding work and we encourage Houstonians to join in and extend their best wishes for their continued success. I proudly proclaim this day, on Juneteenth 2021, as Jermell and Jermall Charlo Day in the city of Houston.”

RONNIE SHIELDS, Jermall Charlo’s Trainer

“Jermall is always focused. That’s one thing I don’t need to worry about with him. He knows that every fight is important and he doesn’t underestimate anybody. Jermall is going out there to make history.

“I expect Jermall to go out and do what we’ve been working on. We’re going to stick to the game plan. If we stick to that, it’s going to be history again.”

DERRICK JAMES, Jermell Charlo’s Trainer

“I know this acknowledgement means a lot to Jermell and Jermall. We all work to take care of our family, but to be supported by the city, and have the Mayor come out, it’s amazing. It’s a really true affirmation from the city and I know they appreciate it.”