Quotes: Joseph Diaz Jr. media conference call

WBC Interim Lightweight World Champion, Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KOs), hosted a media call on Today, Tuesday, November 16 to talk about his upcoming bout with WBC Lightweight World Champion, Devin “The Dream” Haney (26-0, 15 KOs) on December 4 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, live worldwide on DAZN.

Below is what the fighter had to say to the media members in attendance.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA,

“Devin Haney vs. Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz, Jr is one of the best lightweight match-ups that can take place now. We feel strongly that Jojo is more than ready, he is prepared, he is focused. His last fight was an amazing showing of what a true champion is all about.

Not only did he display power but he had the speed, intelligence, the IQ was through the roof. I’m very proud that he will be fighting another great world champion.

Like I have said before: styles make fights and Jojo has a perfect style, the perfect mentality to upset, and beat the great world champion, Devin Haney.”

JOSEPH ‘JOJO’ DIAZ, JR.

“This is a really, really big fight on December 4th, live in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. I’m really looking forward to it. I am having a really tremendous training camp. I just feel like at 135 pounds I am someone to be reckoned with.

I’m very, very dangerous at this weight. My preparation has been phenomenal both physically and mentally. I’m ready and I’m prepared for this moment in my life. I feel like this is an opportunity of a lifetime and I’m not going to take it for granted.

“Devin Haney is one hell of a fighter, don’t get me wrong, he has great tools and he has great boxing skills, but so do I. I’m a 2012 Olympian, I’m a two-weight division champion, I’ve fought multiple, multiple guys that have had experience inside the professional ranks; and I just know that all that experience will be showcased come December 4th.

I’m really looking forward to putting on a great performance for myself, my family, my son, and all the fight fans. Come December 4th, I will be crowned ‘And The New’ world champion.

“I was already pushing for both of those fights, Ryan Garcia or Devin Haney. I just wanted to make the best fight for myself and whatever opportunity was created that was big for my moment I really had to capitalize on it.

So now that, unfortunately, Ryan Garcia ended up pulling out due to a hand injury Devin Haney was right on the list and he is the next victim. I am glad that he was able to accept the fight and we all agreed on terms, and here we are, fighting December 4th.

“My strength and my endurance are what feels different at 135 pounds. At 130 I was depleting my body, depleting my muscles, and not only that, it was just taking a lot out by trying to make that weight.

I feel like now I don’t have to deplete myself. I don’t have to lose that extra five pounds and my body now feels more relaxed and more comfortable at 135.

I feel a lot more energized. I feel a lot stronger. I feel like my speed, my reaction time in the ring is just more snappy. I felt like that with the Javier Fortuna fight. It was my first fight at 135 pounds and I felt good.

That fight was probably one of the best performances in my career, but come December 4th you guys are going to see a very, very exciting and different transformed fighter. I’m really looking forward to putting on a great performance.”