Quotes Golden Boy events on Oct.6 & Oct.13

Undercard fighters on the Oct. 13 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN and participants on the Oct. 6 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB hosted a media workout today at Azteca Boxing Club ahead of their respective events.

On the Oct. 18 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN, Fidel “The Atrisco Kid” Maldonado, Jr. (24-3-1, 19 KOs) will take on Ismael Barroso (19-1-2, 18 KOs) in the 10-round main event for the vacant WBA Fedelatin Super Lightweight Title. In the co-main event, former WBA Interim Super Lightweight Champion Pablo “El Demoledor” Cesar Cano (30-6-1, 21 KOs) will battle against Argentina’s Marcelino “Nino” Lopez (32-2-1, 17 KOs) in a scheduled 10 rounds of super lightweight furry. In the TV swing bout of the night, LA’s newest competitor from Mexico City, Marvin Cabrera (5-0, 4 KOs) will participate in four or six rounds of super welterweight action against Cesar Soriano (10-1, 5 KOs). Indio’s Ruben Rodriguez (1-0, 1 KO) will participate in four rounds of super lightweight combat against Mexico City’s Israel “Isra” Villela (5-6, 2 KOs). Parral, Mex’s Oscar Duarte (11-0-1, 7 KOs) will be in a scheduled eight-round lightweight battle against a soon-to-be announced opponent, and Dallas’s Javier Martinez (2-0, 2 KOs) will participate in a six-round featherweight bout against Ricardo Arias (1-1-1).





(Photo Credit: Lina Baker/Seeyouringside Photo)

Below is what undercard fighters on the Oct. 13 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN had to say at today’s media workout:

MARCELINO “NINO” LOPEZ, Super Lightweight Contender:

“I’m happy knowing that this fight will be very big and important. It is especially important to win if I want to keep moving up in my career. I am ready to give good battle. I know that Pablo Cesar Cano is young but experienced boxer, but I’m very experienced as well. I’m only focusing on Oct. 13 right now, and then we’ll see what happens, though we know we want a very big fight next.”

“I’m being held to a higher standard because I’ll be fighting on television, and that motivates me. I feel good. Hopefully, some of the little details from the previous disappointments are fixed this time around. When it comes down to it, it’s on you. You have to work on yourself. I’ve been training really hard.”

MARVIN CABRERA, Super Welterweight Prospect:

“Everybody wants to be on TV, and I respect that, and that’s how we’re training. We’ve been training for more than 2 months. I’m really excited and this is a great opportunity. It’s going to be a show inside the ring. That’s what the fans want, I’m excited to give that to the fans.”





RUBEN RODRIGUEZ, Super Lightweight Prospect:

“My first professional fight took place in August of this year and it was exciting, especially because I opened up the Cotto-Kamegai card. Now that it’s my second fight, I still feel some pressure because I’ll be fighting in my hometown of Indio, California, and I have family and friends going. But I focus on fighting, not on what happens outside.”

OSCAR DUARTE, Lightweight Prospect:

“I’m very happy to return to the ring, and to enjoy doing what I like most, which is fighting. We have worked on new things, and we are excited to bring those to the ring. My last two fights were in Mexico, but I’m ready to fight again in the United States.”

JAVIER MARTINEZ, Featherweight Prospect:

“Like any other fighter, I’m working on discipline. That’s the struggle, staying focused. This has been one of the best training camps I’ve ever had. I feel like in this fight I’m going to show all my skills. In other fights I was a little too aggressive. This time I’m going to be smarter. I’m an exciting fighter. Everyone should come out to see the fight.”

On the Oct. 6 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB, lightweight knockout artist Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (17-1, 15 KOs) will seek to confirm that he is one of the brightest prospects when he faces former WBC World Super Featherweight Champion Gamaliel “El Plátano” Diaz (40-17-3, 19 KOs) in an eight-round bout. LA Fan favorite Edgar “Kid Neza” Valerio (11-0, 6 KOs) will up the ante as he steps into the ring with the experienced Martin “Marciano” Cardona (24-8, 16 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight fight. Rising star Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (5-0, 5 KOs) will open up the televised card as he takes on Ciudad Juarez’s Ricardo “Maniac” Fernandez (3-6-4) in a six-round lightweight bout.

Below is what undercard fighters on the Oct. 6 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB had to say at today’s media workout:

CHRISTIAN “CHIMPA” GONZALEZ, Lightweight Prospect:

“It will be an accomplishment when I fight a former world champion, Gamaliel Diaz, this Friday. I never thought that at such a young age this would be happening, but I’m looking forward to the challenge. I haven’t done anything different for this fight. I always train at 110 percent and I always give it my all. If everything comes out well, I’ll hopefully fight once more this year in my last eight round fight. Next year, I’ll move up to 10 rounds.”





EDGAR “KID NEZA” VALERIO, Featherweight Prospect:

“I feel great; training was fantastic. I was working on many things, correcting my mistakes from the last fight. I’m becoming a better fighter. There’s an old saying that perfection is impossible, but I can try to be perfect. There’s no such thing as failure; everything is a learning lesson.”

JOUSCE “TITO” GONZALEZ, Lightweight Prospect:

“I’m very excited. I’m ready to get back to the show. I’ve been in training camp. I’m ready. I’m in shape. I’m ready to go. I feel like I have everything. I always give people a show, and I’m ready to give the fans and everybody else a show this Friday.”

Oct. 13 Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN: Tickets for the event start at $25 and will be available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.FantasySpringsResort.com.

Oct. 6 LA FIGHT CLUB: Tickets for LA FIGHT CLUB are starting at only $20 with Flex Passes for multiple fight packages. Group Tickets and BOLD Experience upgrade are available for purchase now at www.goldenboypromotions.com, the Golden Boy Promotions Facebook page, by calling 213-233-2957.

Maldonado, Jr. vs. Barroso, a 10-round super lightweight fight for the vacant WBA Fedelatin Super Lightweight Title, is presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by “TECATE, THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING.” and Hennessy, “Never Stop. Never Settle.” Doors open at 5:00 p.m. ESPN Deportes will transmit the fights live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. ESPN3 will live stream of all the fights on the card beginning at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT.

Gonzalez vs. Diaz is an eight-round lightweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and sponsored by “TECATE, THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” and Casa Mexico Tequila. The event will be held at the Belasco Theater on Friday, October 6. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. PT and the first fight and Ring TV livestream begins at 6:15 p.m. PT. The Boxeo Estelar broadcast will air on Estrella TV and will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT and also be livestreamed on EstrellaTV.com and on YouTube via LBI Media, Inc.’s Fenomeno Studios.