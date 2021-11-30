Quotes: Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Yunieski Gonzalez – conference call

Former world champion, and light heavyweight Mexican star, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico, and Cuba’s Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) hosted a media call today to promote their upcoming fight for the WBA Light Heavyweight Title eliminator. The 12-round event will take place on Saturday, December 18 at San Antonio’s AT&T Center and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide.

Below are some quotes for what the fighters had to say about their upcoming event, for full video and audio please click HERE:

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, Former World Champion and Undefeated Light Heavyweight Contender:

“I feel stronger at 175, and it feels like my natural weight. You have seen me in three fights already and see how I have performed. I know Gonzalez will be prepared, he is ready to give it his all, so I am I. I want to put on a good show for fight fans on December 18.

“This is an excellent fight for Texas. What better way to end the year in a great battle? Gonzalez is a fighter that comes forward, and so am I. I know there are a lot of Mexican boxing fans in San Antonio; I have fought there before and am thankful to come back to Texas. I know December 18 will be spectacular for all fight fans.

“This is an important fight because it is for a world title eliminator, and I am putting my undefeated record on the line. I am ready to give it my all and not disappoint the fight crowd.

“Gonzalez was a plan for us after Bivol did not want to sign the fight contract. He is scared to fight me that he went to Russia to fight. Yunieski stepped up to take the fight; I have to respect him for that. He knows this is a great opportunity for him. He is coming well prepared to give it his all, and I have to be ready for him. I have to make sure that I am ready because he wants what I have, and this is a big opportunity for both of us.”

Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez, Light Heavyweight Contender:

“I was signed with a promotional company and the reasons for why they stopped me from fighting I never understood. I was always in shape. I was always ready for the next fighting opportunity but it never came and they never gave me a response. So I had to look for new opportunities, but I never lost faith that I could come back. Fortunately, I found a new team and have all the motivation to continue with my boxing career and I want to give it my all.

“It’s not a secret that Zurdo is a great fighter, he is in a good position. I am here with hunger and the desire to win. We are closer than ever to get to a new level of my career and I know that the hunger and desire I feel to win are what is going to be the determining factor in this fight.

“Maybe yes, I have been out of the ring for a long time, but I feel good. I have always maintained myself, mostly because of the possibility of landing a fight, but also because it keeps me in good health. When I got this opportunity getting back into fight shape wasn’t so hard. I feel like there is a lot of muscle memory, so getting back into it was easier than I thought I would be, and I am ready to get back into the ring.

“First they have to go through me before they can get to Bivol. People are talking about it, making an assumption about the direction of the fight, and I leave it and don’t say anything. And people forget that this is also an opportunity for me, this is my opportunity to also be in line for Bivol.”

