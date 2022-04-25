Quotes: Gilberto Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel – press conference

Former world champion and light heavyweight Mexican boxing star Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (43-0, 29 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico, and Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy hosted a press conference today, Monday, April 25 to discuss Zurdo’s upcoming fight against former WBA Interim Light Heavyweight World Champion Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs) of Freyburg, Germany on Saturday, May 14. The 12-round fight will be for the WBA Light Heavyweight Final Eliminator at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA, and will be streamed live on DAZN.

Tickets for Zurdo vs. Boesel are on sale now and are priced at $150, $75, $50, and $25, not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, Toyota-arena.com, Goldenboypromotions.com, or the Toyota Arena box office Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Below is what Zurdo Ramirez and Oscar De La Hoya had to say about the upcoming event:

GILBERTO ‘ZURDO’ RAMIREZ, LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“I always want to put on a good show for the fans. There will be many Mexican people, many Latinos, and a lot of boxing fans. I want to make a statement and get the winner from Canelo vs. Bivol, that’s the fight I want, and I need to pass through this guy first on May 14.”

“I am confident in myself and my training. I knew the fight would be in May, but not the date, but I like to be in shape. I am always training and am ready for these big opportunities. On May 14, I will be 44-0, 30KOs, and no losses. I am looking for the knockout.”

“It’s a pleasure to work toe-to-toe with a living legend, and the Golden Boy family has welcomed me with open arms, and I am very grateful for that. We have a great relationship in boxing, but also outside the ring. They have treated me like family.”

“I am the best in this division, and I will prove myself. I will give everyone a good show. I have been looking for the opportunity to fight the best because I know that I am the best. Here in LA, there are many Mexican people, a big community, and I love them, and they love me too. The Hispanic community is great in LA. That’s why Oscar likes to bring all the fighters here, and it’s exciting.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GOLDENBOY:

“[Zurdo] is 43-0, and he has the vision, the drive to become a world champion. He was Mexico’s first super-middleweight champion; that is something we should never forget. To be 50-0 is a goal; it’s exciting to see him fight. May 14 will be another difficult fight for him, but that is what he is all about.”

“We possibly have two ‘fight of the year’ candidates with Zurdo and William Zepeda. William is an inspiring fighter. He is undefeated, and he is ready to take on the world. He is facing a tough durable in your face with a lot of power and a lot of action, and it’s going to be one of those fights you will not want to miss.”

“I want to make sure that I keep boxing here in LA, and I keep it strong and make it grow to give these young guys an opportunity. We have established champions like Zurdo, and we have the young prospects that have dreams, which I want to build off. I used to be a young kid from East LA who had a dream, and tons of kids have that same dream. So we want to keep that alive.”

“One thing about Zurdo is that he comes out and fights. Anyone who has seen his last fights was one of those fights where you are on the edge of your seat. Every single round was exciting. You never knew what was going to happen. He’s in great shape, and he is always training; he is professional and wants to give everyone a good show. And the great thing is that he will be in a good position to fight the winner of Canelo vs. Bivol. So it took a while, but he worked hard and never gave up, and the opportunity is right around the corner.”