Photos/Quotes: David Morrell – Mario Cazares – final press conference

Cuban sensation and unbeaten WBA Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell Jr. and undefeated challenger Mario Cázares squared off at a press conference on Friday ahead of their 12-round contest that headlines FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes this Sunday, June 27 from The Armory in Minneapolis.

(Credit: Andrew Dobin/TGB Promotions)

Also in attendance at Friday’s press conference were cruiserweight knockout artist Efetobor Apochi and fellow unbeaten Brandon Glanton, who meet in the 10-round co-main event, as well as rising super lightweight contender Omar “El Relámpago” Juárez and All Rivera, who battle in a 10-round attraction to kick off the FOX telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event, promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, are on sale now and can be purchased at the Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ and through Ticketmaster.

Here’s what the fighters had to say Friday:

DAVID MORRELL JR.

“I did everything the same to prepare for this fight. I trained hard. Only this time, I had much more time to get in shape.

“This fight is going to be a war. It’s going to be Cuba vs. Mexico. I know he’s well prepared, but I know that I’ve prepared better.

“I’m ready for whatever happens. If it goes the distance, then I’ll be ready to win. If it goes easier and ends inside the distance, I’m still going to win. I prepared very well for this fight.

“My game plan is to stay happy and to be ready for whatever. My mood is not going to change.

“There’s been a lot of talks that I may not be ready for a test like this. I’m going to prove all of those people wrong on Sunday. I’m ready for this fight and all of the fighters at 168 pounds.

“Minneapolis is my home. I’m happy to be fighting here. I consider everyone in Minneapolis to be part of my team. This is my new home, and I’m excited to put on a great show at The Armory on Sunday.”

MARIO CÁZARES

“I understand the Cuban style of fighting very well. We have a lot of influence from the Cuban style. So I know Morrell, and I understand exactly where he’s coming from with his style.

“This opportunity didn’t happen overnight. I’ve been working towards this moment and getting ready for this fight for a long time.

“Sunday is going to be a war.”

EFETOBOR APOCHI

“I’m blessed and happy to be here. I’ve been working hard for weeks to prepare for this. This is my life. I’m a warrior and a fighter.

“I don’t think he’ll be able to hang with me in there and go the distance. It’s not going to happen. I have the best team in the world around me.

“I want to fight undefeated fighters because I like fighting for championships. I’m not particularly eager to fight guys who have lost before. So when they told me I’m going to fight Glanton, who’s 13 – 0 with 11 knockouts, I said, ‘Good, I like that.’ That’s what boxing is all about. It’s about entertainment, and it’s a business and a show. People want to see action. I love challenges. I’m bringing the fight on Sunday. Nobody brings the fight to me. I bring the fight!”

BRANDON GLANTON

“I feel strong. My weight is on point. This camp has been great. I’ve had enough time to get to know who I’m fighting and get everything together that I’ll need to be ready for this fight.

“I’m definitely excited to get back in the ring. Fans or no fans, I’m a professional, and I’m here to handle my business. It feels good to fight someone who they think deserves to be in there with me, and I look forward to whatever Apochi does on Sunday.”

OMAR JUÁREZ

“I’m mentally and physically in the best shape of my life. I’m ready for whatever Rivera is going to bring to the table on Sunday.

“This training camp was amazing. We did things a little differently. I’ve actually been training with Mario Barrios so that both of us could get the work we needed for our fights this weekend.

“I’m more than ready for this fight, and I’m excited to get back into the ring on FOX.”

ALL RIVERA

“Training camp went really well. We’ve just been working hard to make sure that everything is ready on fight night.

“All of our plans are coming together perfectly for a great night of action on Sunday.”