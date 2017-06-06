Daniel Franco Wraps Training In Southern California

Top featherweight prospect DANIEL “TWITCH” FRANCO, (16-1-3, 11 KO’s), is wrapping up training at his home gym, Warzone Boxing Club in Rancho Cucamonga, California as he heads into this Saturday’s USBA-IBF Featherweight Title showdown against arch-rival JOSE HARO, (13-1-1, 7 KO’s) telecast live on CBS Sports Network, (10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT) for Franco’s previously held belt at the WinnaVegas Casino and Resort in Sloan, Iowa.

“I’m ready, camp has been terrific, all I’ve thought about since losing my title to Martin was getting my it back. Once Haro was mentioned my Dad and I went right to work,” said the 25-year-old Franco. “I know what’s at stake and can’t wait to get back in the ring on Saturday night.”

Franco suffered the first loss of his career to Christopher Martin on March 23 in Los Angeles which he followed up with a first round knockout of Francisco Augustin on May 12 in Ensenada, Mexico.





Said father/trainer AL FRANCO, “Daniel has been completely focused since the loss. We’ve travelled all over Southern California the last few weeks to get the best sparring. He’s looked sharper for this camp than for any previous fight.”

“We’re going to Iowa and we’re going to get our title back on Saturday night.”

Franco vs. Haro is the main event at “KO Night Boxing: WAR In WinnaVegas”, presented by KO Night Boxing LLC, in association with Roc Nation Sports, Ringside Ticket Inc. and WinnaVegas Resort Casino. TITLE Boxing is the official gloves provider for KO Night Boxing.

Tickets are on sale at the WinnaVegas box office and online at www.tickets.winnavegas.biz. Advance ticket prices are $35.00 ringside (rows 1 & 2), $35.00 VIP Reserved Seating (rows 3 & 4), $20.00 General Admission Reserved Seating (rows 3 & 4) and $15.00 General Admission Standing Room Only.