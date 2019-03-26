Quillin vs. Truax undercard: Chris Colbert battles Mario Briones on 4/13

Unbeaten rising prospect Chris Colbert will take on Mexico’s Mario Briones in a 10-round lightweight showdown that headlines Premier Boxing Champions Prelims on FS2 and FOX Deportes Saturday, April 13 from The Armory in Minneapolis.





Prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will also see super lightweight Jose Miguel Borrego (14-2, 13 KOs) in a 10-round attraction.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Warriors Boxing and TGB Promotions, are on sale now, and can be purchased at the Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ and through Ticketmaster.

Sensational undefeated prospect Joey Spencer (6-0, 6 KOs) will step into the ring for a six-round super welterweight bout that will kick off the PBC on FS1 main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The event is headlined by former world champions Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin and Minnesota-native Caleb “Golden” Truax battling in a 12-round IBF super middleweight title eliminator, and also features top middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko taking on Jack Culcay in a 12-round IBF title eliminator.





Non-televised action will see unbeaten Darwin Price (13-0, 6 KOs) facing Los Angeles-native Yakubu Amidu (21-9-2, 19 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight attraction, Minneapolis-native VeShawn Owens (9-2, 9 KOs) taking on Texas’ Alexis Gaytan (5-2, 2 KOs) for eight rounds of welterweight action and undefeated bantamweight Shawn Simpson (9-0, 3 KOs) in an eight-round bantamweight showdown against Mexico’s Gilberto Mendoza (12-7-2, 4 KOs).

Rounding out the card is unbeaten St. Petersburg, Florida-native Mycheal Teal in a four-round middleweight contest against Antonio Louis Hernandez and undefeated Uriel Lara out of Coon, Rapids, Minnesota facing Jeremiah De Los Santos for four-rounds of welterweight action.

Representing his hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y., Colbert (10-0, 3 KOs) has begun to make a name for himself showing off tremendous skills across his first 10 pro victories. The 22-year-old most recently dominated Josh Hernandez on FS1 in January and he will return to fight at The Armory for the second time after defeating then unbeaten Austin Dulay on FS1 last April. 33-year-old Briones (29-8-2, 21 KOs) fights out of Aguascalientes, Mexico and most recently fought former champion Scott Quigg in October.

# # #

Unbeaten Rising Prospect Chris Colbert Takes on Mexico’s Mario Briones, Plus Super Lightweight Jose Miguel Borrego Steps into the Ring as Part of Premier Boxing Champions Prelims on FS2 & FOX Deportes Saturday, April 13 from The Armory in Minneapolis –

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Sensational Prospect Joey Spencer Competes in PBC on FS1 Main Card Beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT & Headlined by Super Middleweight Title Eliminator Between Former Champions

Peter Quillin & Caleb Truax