Quigley vs. Tapia on March 23rd ESPN show at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Renowned ring announcer and television personality Michael Buffer will serve as the VIP guest for the action-packed March 23rd ESPN show at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino headlined between Middleweight contenders Jason “El Animal” Quigley (23-3, 15 KOs) and Glen “Jersey Boy” Tapia (30-1, 27 KOs) for the vacant NABF Middleweight title.





Best known for iconic trademarked catchphrase, “Let’s get ready to rumble!” Buffer, who is a member of the International Boxing Hall Of Fame, brings nearly forty years of ring announcing to the sport of boxing. As the VIP guest of the night, Buffer will be in attendance for the fights and will be on hand to meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures inside the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center before the ESPN broadcast begins. The meet-and-greet is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket to the event.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, start at $25 and are available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.FantasySprings.com.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com; follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing, @OscarDeLaHoya; become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing; and follow on Instagram @GoldenBoyBoxing and @OscarDeLaHoya. Follow the conversation using #GBPonESPN.

Quigley vs. Tapia is a 10-round battle for the vacant NABF Middleweight title presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate “Born BOLD.” Doors open at 5:00 p.m. PT and the first fight begins at 5:00 p.m. PT. The ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes broadcast begins live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino starting at 10:00 p.m. ET/7: 00 p.m. PT.