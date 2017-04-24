Quigg Vs Simion Ordered As IBF World Title Eliminator

Scott Quigg’s showdown with Viorel Simion has been ordered as an IBF World Featherweight eliminator on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium Connected by EE, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Quigg returns to the UK to fight for the first time under new trainer Freddie Roach, and his clash with the Romanian now takes on even more importance following the IBF’s move.





Simion is ranked at number four in the IBF, one place ahead of the Bury ace, and the winner would take the two spot, and if Selby’s mandatory challenger Jonathan Barros is unavailable to fight the Welshman, then Saturday’s winner will meet Selby next.

“It’s a great opportunity for Scott and with the uncertainty over Jonathan Barros it’s very likely that the winner in Saturday will have to fight Lee Selby next,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “It’s a fight Scott is targeting and one he would jump at so Saturday’s win now becomes even more vital.”

Quigg’s clash with Simion is part of a historic night of action on the sold-out blockbuster battle between IBF king Joshua and former lineal World ruler Klitschko, with the WBA and IBO straps also up for grabs, Luke Campbell MBE and Darleys Perez clash for the number one spot in the WBA, Irish sensation Katie Taylor faces Nina Meinke for the WBA Inter-Continental Lightweight title and World title eliminator and Team GB Rio Olympians Lawrence Okolie, Joe Cordina and Josh Kelly will draw lots to see who kicks off the historic night.

