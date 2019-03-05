Queensbury Boxing League champion Ace Adam turns pro

Ace Adam, 25 from Catford, London, has signed management contracts with boxing manager Scott Welch, having made the decision to turn professional.





A former ABA Novices finalist, Ace decided to enter the Queensbury Boxing League, run by Ross Minter – the former English champion and son of world champion Alan Minter.

After experiencing 18 amateur bouts, Ace decided that the League would be the best springboard from amateur to pro, and he was right, as he went unbeaten in six fights, won and defended the national light-heavyweight title, and built up a substantial fanbase.

“I made a good name for myself in the Queensbury League,” He confirmed. “It’s a good platform to prepare you for pro, some amateurs don’t get to go on the Team GB or England squad, so I used the League as a stepping stone.





“In my last fight, I won a lot of fans over and they are all following me on Instagram. I plan to use those platforms to help sell tickets in the paid ranks, where it’s more of a business, which I fully understand and am prepared for.”

Adam trains with head coach Eyez at Sting ABC in Croydon, with former world heavyweight title contender Scott Welch as his manager.

“I’ve been with my trainer since 2012, which was just after my first amateur boxing fight. Eyez has shown me a lot and we’ve got a great relationship.”

Trainer Eyez guided Ace to winning the London Novices Under-10s at light-heavyweight in 2014 and then went on to reach the national quarter-finals.

“We signed with Scott because he’s been there and done it and he’ll bring experience and knowledge and understanding of the pro game and detail of how it all works, in and out the ring. He’s still a relevant name in the boxing fraternity, WBC chairman as well, so he’s really well connected and can open doors.

“He’s from Brighton, so it’ll be good for me to be around him and other seasoned professionals like Chris Eubank Jr and Nick Webb.”

Ace is currently undergoing the relevant medicals and is about to go in front of the British Boxing Board of Control to formerly apply for a boxing license. If all goes according to plan, he aims to debut in May or June this year.

Gibbs Pulls Out

A hand injury has forced Cori Gibbs out of his Midlands Area Super Lightweight Title fight against Champion, Connor Parker, this weekend.

Gibbs was set to challenge Parker at Walsall Town Hall. The show will still take place as former British Champion, Tommy Langford, steps up to top of the bill

Reigning Midlands middleweight ruler and English title challenger Tyler Denny, from Rowley Regis, becomes Chief Support to Langford.

Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker, a protege of the legendary Ricky Hatton, lightweight prospect Connor Lee Jones, of Brierley Hill, and Black Country girl Kirstie Bavington, from Wolverhampton, complete the card

Tommy Ghent is out with a back injury and Troi Coleman has been moved to BCB’s Stoke show at Kings Hall in April.

“It’s really unfortunate that Cori is injured,” explained BCB’s Head of Boxing, Errol Johnson. “We’d still like to make the fight if Cori can get himself fit anytime soon. Connor is itching to get back in the ring and defend his title before moving on to bigger and better things.”

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. It’s £40 for entry on the door.