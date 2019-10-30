Queensberry Promotions are winners with the WBC

NINE Queensberry Promotions boxers were recognized with world rankings at last week’s WBC convention that took place in Mexico.





Frank Warren’s organisation were represented in Cancun by Francis Warren and matchmaker Jason McClory who were delighted with the successful trip and the ratings attained.

Francis said: “It was a very worthwhile convention for us and WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman was particularly aware of our big stable of heavyweights, alongside many of Queensberry Promotions other boxers. “We can look forward to some of our fighters challenging for the famous green and gold belt in the near future.”



British and Commonwealth Heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois is ranked at number 15 for the WBC world title held by Deontay Wilder.

It means that the Londoner is now ranked by three of the major governing bodies and can expect his ratings to soar higher in the coming months.

Dubois, who is expected to box in December, is also ranked 6th by the WBO and 12th by the IBF, whose belts are both currently owned by Andy Ruiz Jr.





Two other Queensberry Promotions heavyweights, Tyson Fury and Joe Joyce left the convention both top ten ranked.

Fury who is due to challenge WBC champion Wilder in a rematch in the first quarter of next year is ranked second.

Unbeaten Olympic silver medallist Joyce who has knocked out nine of his ten professional opponents is ranked at number nine for Wilder’s title.

Anthony Yarde’s heroic loss against Sergey Kovalev in a WBO light-heavyweight title challenge in August didn’t go unnoticed by the WBC ratings committee.

The Ilford man is now ranked 11th for the WBC 175lb belt held by unified champion Artur Beterbiev and will hopefully be back in action before Christmas and gatecrashing the top ten.

WBC Silver middleweight champion Liam Williams maintained his top five place in the middleweight rankings. Jermall Charlo is the champion while Canelo Alvarez wears the Franchise crown.

One of Queensberry’s growing number of overseas fighters Azizbek Abdugofurov has climbed to number two in rankings to challenge WBC super-middleweight champion David Benavidez.

The Uzbek born fighter has won all 13 pro fights and lives in Malaysia. The WBC Silver champion is hopeful of a world championship challenge in 2020.

Also recognized for their performances were three of Queensberry’s many upcoming prospects who look set to climb the rankings.

Commonwealth super-featherweight champion Zelfa Barrett, his arch rival Sam Bowen the British title holder and Commonwealth super-middleweight champion Lerrone Richards were all rewarded with improved rankings.