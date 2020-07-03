Queensberry Promotions Announce Fight Week Schedule

After what will have been an agonising wait of 118 days for British boxing fans, Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions are delighted to say that boxing is BACK.

Exclusively live on BT Sport 1 at 7pm next Friday (10th July), Brad Foster will main event as he defends the British and Commonwealth Super Bantamweight titles against fellow Midlander James Beech Jr.

In a cracking supporting card, Hamzah Sheeraz defends his WBO European Super Welterweight Crown against Paul Kean, plus hot prospects Mark Chamberlain and David Adeleye make their returns in their respective weight divisions.

Rounding out the card, Daniel Dubois’ sparring partner Dorin Krasmaru will make his BT Sport bow under the watchful eye of head coach Martin Bowers.

That’s not all the fight week action that’s on offer though, as Queensberry Promotions are pleased to present a schedule of socially distanced content for boxing fans as we all begin to navigate this new era for the sport.

There will be an Open eWorkout hosted by iconic ring announcer Thomas Treiber, a series of digital ‘Head 2 Head’ press conferences profiling the two huge title fights, comprehensive weigh-in coverage and a final interview with the boss before boxing gets back to work on Friday 10th July at 7pm, live only on BT Sport.

Full details of the Fight Week schedule can be found below:

Monday 6th July – 7pm, YouTube

eWorkout hosted by Thomas Treiber

Tuesday 7th July – 7pm, YouTube

Head 2 Head: Brad Foster vs James Beech

Wednesday 8th July – 7pm, YouTube

Head 2 Head: Hamzah Sheeraz vs Paul Kean

Thursday 9th July – 2pm

Official Weigh-In Coverage

Thursday 9th July – 7pm, YouTube

Frank’s Final Word

Friday 10th July – 7pm, BT Sport 1

IT’S BACK: Queensberry Promotions present Foster vs Beech