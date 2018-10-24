Boxing News 24/7


Pulev vs. Fury & Alvarado vs. Petalcorin on ESPN+

From heavyweight to junior flyweight, a pair of world-class bouts with significant implications will be showcased in the coming days on ESPN+ — the new multi-sport, direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment in conjunction with ESPN.


In a 12-round heavyweight title elimination bout this Saturday, Oct. 27 from the Arena Armeec in Sofia, Bulgaria, hometown favorite Kubrat Pulev (25-1, 13 KOs) will take on Hughie Fury (21-1, 11 KOs). The Pulev-Fury stream will begin at 4 p.m. ET.

The action continues from the Midas Hotel and Casino in Pasay City, Philippines, on Monday, Oct. 29 at 7 a.m. ET when Felix Alvarado (33-2, 29 KOs) battles Randy Petalcorin (29-2-1, 22 KOs) for the vacant IBF junior flyweight world title. In the co-feature, Giemel Magramo (21-1, 17 KOs) will defend the WBO Oriental flyweight belt in a 12-rounder against Sebastian Sanchez (11-5, 8 KOs).

Pulev and Fury are both former world title challengers seeking a second shot at the brass ring. Fury lost a narrow majority decision to Joseph Parker for the WBO title in September of last year. He rebounded with a fifth-round TKO against countryman Sam Sexton for the British title. Pulev put forth a courageous effort versus Wladimir Klitschko in a 2014 bid for the unified title, falling short via fifth-round knockout. He has won five in a row since the Klitschko loss, including impressive showings against Kevin Johnson, Dereck Chisora, and former world champion Samuel Peter.

Alvarado, a two-time world title challenger, is one of the fiercest punchers in the lighter weight classes. He is 15-0 with 14 knockouts since dropping a unanimous decision in a bid for Juan Carlos Reveco’s WBA flyweight title on June 6, 2014. Five months before the Reveco loss, Alvarado fell via unanimous decision to Kazuto Ioka for the WBA 108-pound title. Petalcorin, who will have the home canvas advantage, has won six straight since a controversial split decision defeat to Omari Kimweri.


