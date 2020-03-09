Promoter Dennis Hobson Teams Up With Eurosport

Promoter Dennis Hobson has revealed a new partnership with Eurosport (SKY 410), with future Dennis Hobson Promotions’ shows being shown exclusively live on the channel. And, in a real coup for the broadcaster, the first event will be a ‘world’ title affair, with Sheffield’s Tommy Frank taking on Mexico’s Maximino Flores for his International Boxing Organisation (IBO) World Flyweight crown on March 27th, at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena.





Local favourite Frank, 26, is undefeated in 13 bouts, with three KOs, and gets his big chance after beating another Mexican – Martin Tecuapetla – in November to win the IBO Inter-Continental Flyweight belt. The huge Sheffield United fan knows he will face a tough task against Flores but, with a guaranteed full house cheering him on, will be desperate to send his army of fans home happy.

Flores has experience of fighting ‘on the road’ and won’t be intimidated on returning to the UK, having lost to Andrew Selby in London in 2017. The South American won his world title by upsetting home fighter Carlo Caesar Penalosa in Thailand last year and, with just four defeats from 33 bouts will enter the ring as the vastly more experienced fighter.





The stacked undercard for the show will also feature a terrific local derby with Sheffield fighters Kane Salvin and Sufyaan Ahmed contesting the vacant Central Area Super Featherweight Title. Both men go into the contest at 5-0, with the contest a genuine 50-50 tussle, and the winner likely to progress onto English Title level.

“We’re constantly working on delivering the best exposure for our fighters. Eurosport are a great platform with a lot of history in boxing, and I’m delighted to have teamed up with them,” explained Hobson. “We’ve proven with the cards that we’ve put on with Freesports over the last couple of years, that we’re consistent with the quality of our shows with the resources that we’re working with.

“I’ve got a great boxing partner now in Steve Crump, who I work very well with. I’ve worked at the highest level in boxing all over the world, and this is a major statement what we’re doing on March 27th with Eurosport and this world title show. We’re also hoping it will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, with more details to follow, so the audience should be vast. We’re looking forward to working with both companies in the future, by putting on some smashing shows and developing world class talent.”





Dennis Hobson Promotions presents an evening of boxing on March 27 at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena. Headlining will be Sheffield’s Tommy Frank challenging Mexico’s Maximino Flores for his International Boxing Organisation (IBO) World Flyweight Title.

Appearing on the undercard will be Sheffield’s Kane Salvin and Sufyaan Ahmed fighting for the Central Area Super Featherweight Title. Also on the bill are Rotherham’s Kash Ali and Nav Mansouri; Sheffield’s Keanen Wainwright, Perry Howe, Shakiel Thompson and Levi Smith; Castleford’s Nathan Owen; Manchester’s Adam Sircar, and Buxton’s Irvin Magno.

The show will be shown live on Eurosport (SKY 410).

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.