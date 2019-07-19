Promising Lightweight Ruben Torres Makes Headlining Debut Friday, July 26

Rising lightweight Ruben Torres (9-0, 7 KOs) marks a milestone in his young career when he makes his headlining debut against veteran Ruben Tamayo (27-13-4, 18 KOs) one week from today on Friday, July 26, from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.





The unbeaten prospect, one of a handful of high ceiling talents signed by Thompson Boxing in recent years, is coming off his most impressive performance, a dominating points win against the previously undefeated George Acosta in May.

“The fights are starting to get tougher now,” said Torres, who turned professional two years ago. “Tamayo is a solid veteran that’s been in some tough fights with a lot of quality boxers. He’s going to want to test me early.”

Adding intrigue to the eight-round “New Blood” showcase fight is Tamayo’s southpaw stance and tall frame. Torres, 21, usually enjoys a considerable reach advantage as he stands nearly six feet tall, but Tamayo is nearly as rangy as the Los Angeles native.





“Every fight presents different challenges,” said Torres, who is managed and trained by Danny Zamora. “I know I’m young, but I’ve sparred with a lot of different types of fighters. I’ve sparred with Danny Roman [unified world champion] who has the best mix of intelligence and skill. I’ve sparred heavier guys and plenty of lefties too. I’m not concerned with what he might do because I know I’ll be able to control the fight on my terms.”

Torres, who began boxing at age nine, started his career with five straight knockout wins. Since then, he’s been able to refine his skills in an attempt to become a complete fighter.

“My focus has been trying to fight smarter,” said Torres, who played football and basketball in high school. “You can’t overwhelm every opponent with just talent. I need to be able to think my way out of trouble and adjust to things as they happen.”

In the six-round co-feature, lightweight Anthony Sanchez (9-0-1, 9 KOs) of Long Beach, Calif. battles James Early (3-3) of Washington, DC.

In other action, junior middleweight Leo Ruiz (4-0, 2 KOs) of San Bernardino, Calif. will face an opponent to be named later (four-rounds).

Top featherweight prospect Jose Tito Sanchez (3-0, 2 KOs) of Cathedral City, Calif. faces Luis Montellano (1-5-2, 1 KO) of Tijuana, Mexico in a fight set at four-rounds.

Opening “New Blood” is junior lightweight Chris Crowley (0-0-1), who will be looking for his first professional win against Braulio Avila (2-3) of Mexico City, Mexico (four-rounds).

All fights will be stream live on TB Presents: New Blood via our Facebook page, YouTube channel and ThompsonBoxing.com. Beto Duran will handle blow-by-blow duties, while Doug Fischer provides expert, color commentary.

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET.

