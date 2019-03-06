Professional Boxing Returns to Windham, NH on May 31

Windham, NH – [March 6, 2019] – Boston Boxing Promotions has announced that professional boxing will return to the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire on Friday, May 31, 2019. Doors will open at 7 pm and the first fight starts at 8 pm.





“Our most recent show in Windham delivered beyond our expectations, and we’re in the process of putting together fights that we hope will rival that spectacular night of boxing,” said Boston Boxing Promotions President Peter Czymbor.

Many familiar and new faces to Boston Boxing Promotions fans are expected to take part in fights at the event. North Andover’s “Irish” Tommy O’Connell will make his return to the ring after a one-year absence. Revere’s Kimberly “The Machine” Wabik and Boston’s Julio Perez Campusano are scheduled to be in action. Haverhill’s Harry Gigliotti and Leominster’s Ryan Dibartolomeo will be back in the ring after making their professional debuts in Windham this past January.

Aside from those fan favorites, newcomers like Maine’s Llamar Kelly and Ernesto Ornelas are scheduled to be making their respective Boston Boxing Promotions debuts. Individual fights will be announced in the coming weeks.





Tickets for the May 31, 2019 fight night event in Windham, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.

Boston Boxing Promotions was founded in 2013 and is dedicated to the resurgence of professional boxing at the regional level, particularly in the New England area. Since that time, it has presented professional boxing events in places like Boston, Cape Cod, New Hampshire and New Bedford. To learn more about the promotion, you can follow them on Twitter @BostonProBoxing, join the promotion’s official Facebook page “Boston Boxing Promotions,” and visit the promotion’s website www.BostonBoxingPromotions.com.