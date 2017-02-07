Professional Boxing – No Love Lost: The War Of The Roses

The line-up for Saturday’s professional boxing extravaganza in Plymouth is complete.

‘No Love Lost: War of the Roses’ takes place over the Valentine’s Weekend with the show again sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who will host the weigh-in and Aftershow Party.





Des ‘The Destroyer’ Newton tops the bill in an eight round contest after storming to victory in his last two Guildhall appearances. Impressive wins over Joe Beeden and Richard Walter in front of his army of supporters have convinced Johnson that lightweight Newton (3-0) is ready to make the step up in rounds. Newton takes on the experienced Jamie Quinn, from Sheffield, for a British Challenge Lightweight Title.

Plymouth lightweight, Darren ‘Terminator’ Townley, makes a welcome return to the Guildhall looking to bounce back from a shock defeat last time out. The 29 year-old (4-1) suffered a surprise loss to Henry James in Torquay towards the tail end of 2016 so will be looking to make amends and get back to winning ways when ha faces Tamworth-based Scot, Matt Seawright.

In a local derby, Plymouth super featherweight, Chris Adaway, (6-24-2) takes on Bideford’s Ben Owen (1-0). Adaway and Owen will put their friendship to one side to battle it out for local bragging rights.

Exeter welterweight, Faheem Khan (9-9-2), faces teak tough Halesowen road warrior, Kevin McCauley in what could be a real war between two of boxing’s nice guys.

Launceston bantamweight, Marcus Hodgson (2-0), is also in action. The 26 year-old steps in with Yorkshire’s Craig Derbyshire. Hodgson recorded points victories over Anwar Alfadi and Sergey Tasimov in July and October of last year and will be looking to make it three in a row on Saturday.

Debutant, Dean Riley, completes the card. The Plymouth welterweight steps into the unknown as he takes on Yadollah Ghalsemi.

Tickets for ‘No Love Lost’ are £30 or £50 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall). Grosvenor Casino Plymouth will have a presence at the Town Hall on the evening.

Des Newton & Jamie Quinn, Faheem Khan & Kevin McCauley, Chris Adaway & Ben Owen and Darren Townley & Matt Seawright will all weigh-in at 5.00pm this coming Friday at the casino. All welcome!

